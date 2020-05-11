Fall Detection System Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2015-2021

This Persistence Market Research (PMR) report examines the ‘Fall Detection Systems Market for the period 2015–2021. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global fall detection systems market.

The global fall detection systems market report deals with fall detection systems, which can be defined as devices that are used to alert emergency services in the event of a fall. Such devices have the potential to mitigate some of the adverse consequences of a fall. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into automatic fall detection systems and manual fall detection systems. The global fall detection systems market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2015–2021) to account for US$ 448.1 Mn by 2021.

Get Sample Copy Of This @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/8797

To understand and assess various opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into five sections, namely market analysis by product type, sensing modalities, technology, end-user, and region. The report analyzes the global fall detection systems market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The report starts with an overview of the global fall detection systems market and its usage in the event of fall across the globe. In the same section, PMR covers the global fall detection systems market performance in terms of revenue. This section includes PMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints from supply and demand perspectives.

The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of product type segments and presents the forecast in terms of value for all the years till 2021.

On the basis of product type the market has been segmented as follows:

Automatic fall detection systems

Manual fall detection systems

The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of sensing modalities segments and presents the forecast in terms of value for the following six years.

Sensing modalities segments covered in the report are as follows:

Wearable Watches Necklace Clip-on

Non-wearable Floor sensors Wall sensors Cameras



The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of technology and presents the forecast in terms of value for the following six years.

Technology segments covered in the report are as follows:

GPS systems

Mobile phone

Sensors

The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of the end user and presents the forecast in terms of value for all the year till 2021.

End-user segments covered in the report are as follows:

Home care settings

Senior assisted living facilities

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of regions in terms of value for the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

To arrive at the market size, the report considers the market value of the global fall detection systems across the aforementioned geographies. The forecast presented in the report assesses total revenue generated in the global fall detection systems market. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. For this, PMR referred to several subject matter experts in the fall detection systems domain. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on the supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the market, such as regulations and GMP guidelines for personal emergency response systems. In this report, quantification of data has been conducted along with the provision of quality insights collected directly from the market through discussion with suppliers, distributors, and subject matter experts. This is how the market analysis for the forecast period is carried out.

We have also taken into consideration the year-on-year growth of the global fall detection systems market, based on regional growth analysis, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in it.

As previously highlighted, the market for global fall detection systems is split into various segments on the basis of product type, sensing modalities, technology, end user, and regions. All these segments have been analyzed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the global fall detection systems market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the global fall detection systems market, by region, which is further segmented on the basis of countries and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Regional trends have been introspected, identified, and applied while forecasting the growth rates of the market. Additionally, the absolute dollar opportunity provided in the report is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve from a sales perspective in the global fall detection systems market.

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/8878

In this report, PMR has also developed the market attractiveness index for all five segments, namely product type, sensing modalities, technology, end user, and regional segments. This index is intended to help in identifying the real opportunities in the market.

In the final section of the report, the global fall detection systems market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the global fall detection systems product portfolio; their key developments and strategies have also been included wherever possible.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Assumption & Acronyms Used

4. Market Overview

4.1. Parent Market Overview

4.2. Market Taxonomy & Market Definition

4.3. Market Description

4.4. Global Fall Detection Systems Market Size and Forecast

4.4.1. Introduction

4.4.2. Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Rate (2015-2021)

4.5. Global Fall Detection Systems Market Dynamics

4.5.1. Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Opportunity

4.5.4. Trends

5. Global Fall Detection Systems Market Analysis and Forecast By Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product Type

5.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

5.3.1. Automatic Fall Detection Systems Market Value

5.3.2. Manual Fall Detection Systems Market Value

5.4. Global Fall Detection Systems Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type