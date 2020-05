Fiber Optic Connectivity Market – Smart Cities Segment Holds the Dominant Share

The fiber optic connectivity market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the global fiber optic connectivity market’s evolution throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

Increasing demand for energy-efficient networking solutions across industries is anticipated to drive the fiber optic connectivity market. Fiber optic networks use a single type optic and single fiberinwork group terminal (WGT). In addition, it uses small optical splitters, located at the enclosures in a building, usually at every floor. Therefore, optical network produces no heat, requires less power, and can even be mounted in electrical closets. These benefits along with its ability of fire load savings capability have made fiber optic networks an energy-efficient solution. Furthermore, fiber optic networks have low cost of ownership and high return on investment as compared to traditional cable networks.

Low cost associated with fiber optic networks and components are leading to growing adoption of fiber optic connectivity across data centers. However, technical and operational issues such as attenuation, dispersion, data and signal losses associated with fiber optics are expected to restraint the market during the forecast period. Apart from this, flourishing growth of wireless networking systems across the world is anticipated to hamper the fiber optic connectivity market in long-term. Emerging fiber optic connectivity across countries such as China, Japan, India, Malaysia, and Singapore is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market as well as to the vendors.

The fiber optic connectivity market is segmented based on component, industry, and geography. In terms of component, the market can be classified into hardware, software, and services. Among the components, hardware is further categorized into fiber optic cables, fiber optic connectors, fiber optic cable assemblies, hybrid cables, cabling systems(cable dividers, distributors, junctions), enclosures/ fiber boxes, manufacturing and cleaning tools, wavelength division multiplexers, transceivers and switches. Services are classified into professional services and testing services.

By industry, the fiber optic connectivity market is segmented into mining, oil & gas, wind power, electric substation, and smart cities (building automation and street furniture). Based on geography, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Among these regions, Europe covers a large share of the fiber optic connectivity market. This is primarily due to strong adoption and penetration of fiber optic components in industries such as oil & gas, wind power, electric substation, and smart cities. Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the fiber optic connectivity market due to increasing investments and developments for digitization and automation of operations across the regions.