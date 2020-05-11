Filter Coatings Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2019

Filter coatings are special type of optical coatings that are applied to optical filters used in several types of optical instruments. Optical coatings usually comprise single or multiple layers of dielectric, metallic and other such materials piled together depending on the end-user application. Optical coatings are mostly employed in the manufacturing of optical devices to improve their reflection and transmission properties. On the basis of product segments, the optical coatings can be segmented as filter coatings, anti-reflective coatings, reflective coatings, transparent electrodes and others. Filter coatings are used to transmit selective wavelengths of light through glass or any device and are used in a large number of applications such as infrared filters, dichroic filters and bandpass filters among others. Filter coatings are used in diverse range of end-user industries including electronics, infrastructure, defense/security, solar and others. Filter coatings is the second-largest market segment of the optical coatings market. The growing demand for infrared filters, dichroic filters and bandpass filters from various end-user industries across the globe is expected to drive the global filter coatings market in the near future.

An infrared filter is a major application product of filter coating. Infrared filters are used in a wide range of applications such as gas detection, flame detection, sleep apnea (capnography), anesthetic gas monitoring, motion sensors, non-contact temperature measurement and alcohol monitoring (breathalyzer) among several other applications. The global market for infrared filters has sharply increased over the past few years and the demand for infrared filters is anticipated to double over the next six years. To cater to this growing demand for infrared filters, the manufacturers of infrared filters as well as filter coatings are expanding their production capacities. Moreover, the key industry participants are conducting extensive research and development activities to provide the customers with high precision filters that can result in a repeatable performance at low cost. The growing demand for infrared filters would subsequently increase the demand for filter coatings and is predicted to drive the global filter coatings market in the next few years.

The global market for filter coatings is mainly driven by the heavy demand from the North American and Asia Pacific market. As far as the regional market is concerned, North America is the largest market for filter coatings and it is closely followed by Asia Pacific. The robust demand for filter coatings from these two giant markets can be mainly attributed to the factors such as the growth in electronics, defense and solar energy industry. Countries such as the U.S., India and China spend a huge amount of money on defense and security purposes. Moreover, the demand for electronic products such as televisions, LCD, OLEDs, desktops and laptops are increasing rapidly in the U.S. and Asian markets. Furthermore, the use of solar energy is increasing across Asian countries such as China and India. On account of the strong demand from developing countries, Asia Pacific is anticipated to record fastest growth in the filter coatings market in the next six years. Apart North America and Asia Pacific, Europe is also an important market for filter coatings and is steadily recovering from the economic slowdown. Though the Rest of the World (RoW) market accounts for the least share in the global filter coatings market, it is expected to record a strong growth in the next few years.

Some of the major companies operating in the global filter coatings market are 3M Precision Optics, Denton Vacuum, LLC, Janos Technology Inc., Ophir Optronics, Ltd., PPG Industries, JDSU, Inrad Optics, Abrisa Technologies, Newport Corporation and Optical Coatings Japan.