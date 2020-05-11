Fluid Sensors Market: North America to Remain Largest Regional Market Through 2025

The fluid sensors market is feeding off the prosperity of various end-use industries and is poised for a lucrative future. And, since the technology is not exclusive, an increasing number of players are connecting to the value chain to make the competitive landscape fragmented, according to a recent business and commerce study by Transparency Market Research. The analysts of the report have projected the demand in the global fluid sensors market to multiply at a notable CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. In terms of revenue, the market for fluid sensors, collectively across the world, is estimated to be worth US$18,026.8 mn by 2025.

For a foreseeable future, the competition in the global fluid sensors market is anticipated to remain intense, with the players focusing on pricing their products aggressively in order to lure a greater chunk of customers. In addition to that, while strategic partnerships and acquisition activities will help the major players to further strengthen their position across regions, research and development of new products is also expected to carve a niche for the players.

For instance, NXP Semiconductor offers highly sensitive and long-term repeatable products such as barometric pressure sensors of 15 to 115 kPa, which are used for industrial controls and engine control, and vacuum sensors of -50 to -115kPa, which are ideal for pressure switching and medical ventilator. Gems Sensors and Controls is another prominent company in the global fluid sensors market, holding a position of strength via its impressive product portfolio that meets the needs of diverse companies functioning in the fields of agriculture, alternative energy, food and beverages, marine, printing, semiconductor manufacturing, and process tank gauging.

The report also identifies Schneider Electric AG, SICK AG, Honeywell Corporation, BOSCH, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Infineon Technology, LORD Corporation., Futek Advance Sensor Technologies, General Electric Company, and Sensirion AG as some of the other key players currently ahead of the curve in the global fluid sensors market.