Food Grade Magnesium Silicate Market to See Incredible Growth During 2028

Food Grade Magnesium Silicate Market Overview

Magnesium Silicate is manufactured by reacting sodium silicate and soluble magnesium. It is a fine, white, odourless powder commonly known as “talc” when hydrated. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used as an anticaking agent for tablet compression and in food it finds numerous uses after being generally recognised safe by the FDA(Food and Drug Administration) and the SCF (Scientific Committee of Food) due to its very low rate of absorption and with no indication of toxicity or developmental toxicity. Magnesium Silicate is authorised as a food additive and it finds itself useful in a variety of application such as animal and vegetable oil, sugar, resins, odors, as an anti-caking agent and other filler substances such as paper, rubber, ceramic and glass. The magnesium silicate market is expected to grow during the aforementioned forecast period with the increase use of magnesium silicate by various industries.

Food Grade Magnesium Silicate Market Dynamics

With the growing demand for several emulsification agents mostly in the beverage industry also due to its rapid use as a separating agent for sweet goods, bakery rice, powdered dried foods, seasoning, cheese, sausage skins and table salt and with the growing personal care industry, magnesium silicate being used as an emulsifier in cosmetics and other personal care commodities, the food grade magnesium silicate market is expected to grow. With the rise of health-care advancements in developing economies such as in India, China and Germany, the overall demand of food grade magnesium silicate have risen as food grade magnesium silicate is used as a dietary supplement, in antacid and antiulcer preparation.

Moreover, with the robust build of the global supply chain making the food grade magnesium silicate product easily available for industrial use by various organizations is eventually promoting the growth of the global food grade magnesium silicate market. The only limiting factor for the food grade magnesium silicate market would be its harmful effects on the human anatomy. Having a long term exposure to talc particles in work or in talc miners increases the risk of lung cancer as talc contains asbestos particles which is known as a carcinogen.

Food Grade Magnesium Silicate Market Segmentation

Food grade magnesium silicate market can be segmented on the basis of product type –

Synthetic Magnesium Silicate, unlike talc which is crystalline, synthetic magnesium silicate is amorphous.

Natural Magnesium Silicate

On the basis of functionality, the global food grade magnesium silicate market can be segmented into –

As an emulsifier.

As an anti-caking agent.

As a bulking agent

On the basis of application, the global food grade magnesium silicate market can be segmented into –

Food and Brewing industry

Health Care

Personal hygiene.

On the basis of the geographical regions, the global food grade magnesium silicate market can be segmented into –

China

Brazil

India

US

France

Food Grade Magnesium Silicate Market Regional Overview

The global food grade Magnesium Silicate market is expected to observe a durable growth by the end of 2028 with the additional increase of demand from developing nations due to their growing health care sectors which are now requiring a continuous supply of food grade magnesium silicate. The comprehensive food grade magnesium silicate market can be divided into seven major regions including Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific regions excluding Japan and the Middle Eastern and African nation. Asiatic countries and Latin America are among the emerging assemblage of growth in the global food grade magnesium silicate market, which are likely to witness an average CAGR growth over the forecasted period.

Food Grade Magnesium Silicate Market Key Players

Some of the major players in the food grade mineral oil market are:

All-Chemie Ltd.

Par Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

Sorbent Technologies Inc.

Spectrum Chemicals and Laboratory Products.

Atlantic Equipment Engineers Inc.

Hydrite Chemical Co.

Magnesium Products Inc.

Leisha Pharma Solutons.

Maryland Lava Company.

The Dallas Group.

