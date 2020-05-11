Gellan Gum Market to Observe Strong Development by 2026

Gellan Gum Market: APEJ estimated to be Major Producer

Gellan Gum is the alternative to the agar or gelatin and used as gelling agent. Gellan gum has water-soluble properties and is widely used as an emulsifier, thickener, and stabilizer. The approval of various regulatory bodies is likely to boost the growth of the gellan gum market due to its use in the food, cosmetic, pharmaceutical and some other industries. Gellan gum was first got approval in Japan to use it as a food additive, and later it has been approved by other countries such also such as US, Canada, Korea, China, European Union. The gellan gum market is expected to grow significantly due to the demand is driven from the food & beverage and confectionery industry in the forecast period. According to the research, the global gellan gum market is estimated to grow with a single digit growth rate in the forecast period.

Gellan Gum Market Driven by Growing Investment in Pharmaceutical Industry

The gellan gum is widely used as a stabilizer, emulsifier, and thickener. Gellan gum is used as a gelling agent to manufacture vegan gum candies. The gellan gum can retain elasticity and prevents the ingredients change during temperature change. The gellan gum application in food industry associated with the growing demand is expected to boost the global gellan gum market. The increasing demand from the beverage and pharmaceuticals industry is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the worldwide gellan gum market. Also, the gellan gum is used to enhance the texture and also helps the cosmetic formula storage during usage and storage. The gellan gum application in the personal care & cosmetic industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market.

Gellan Gum Market Growth Triggered by demand from Food Industry

The gellan gum market can be segmented on the basis of the product type as high acyl gellan gum and low acyl gellan gum. The gellan gum market can also be segmented on the basis of the end use application industry as food industry, beverage industry, confectionery, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics & personal care industry and other industries (chemical, dairy products, etc.). Among the segmented end use application industries, the food industry is expected to dominate due to the wide application of gellan gum for the production of various food products. The global gellan gum market is further expected to grow with growing demand from the confectionery and pharmaceutical industries in the forecast period.

Gellan Gum Market is estimated to dominated by North America

The global gellan gum market can be segmented on the basis of the region as North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia and Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Among the segmented regions, North America anticipated for the maximum demand is driven from the food industry has wide application.

The APEJ market is estimated as the largest producer for the gellan gum market in the forecast period. China projects the major producer of the gellan gum in the APEJ region as the due to cheap labor and raw material cost in the country. The consumption demand is also expected to grow in APEJ due to the considerable growth in the food & beverage industry and even the changing consumer preference for alternative products.

Gellan Gum Market Key Players and their Strategies

Some of the key players in the gellan gum market are Royal DSM, Biopolymer International, H and A Canada, CP Kelco, IHC Chempharm, DanchengCaixin sugar industry Co. Ltd. and Zhejiang Zhongken Biotech Co. Ltd., Xinjiang Fufeng Biotechnologies Co. Ltd., Nanjing Joyfulchem Co., Ltd., and others. The key players are focusing on the expansion of the distribution network and attracting more people towards gellan gum products. The gellan gum is considered to provide an opportunity for the manufacturers to make good revenue share in the global market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the gellan gum market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The gellan gum market research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

