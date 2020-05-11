Global Aerospace Ball Bearings Market Share, Size and Sales Forecast 2026

The aerospace bearings market has increasingly collected attractive revenue volumes from the use of these bearings in new wide body aircrafts incorporated in the worldwide aviation industry. Lucrative avenues also come the aftermarket demand. Increasing market presence of small-scale manufacturers in Asia Pacific will not disturb the status quo enjoyed by globally prominent aerospace OEMs. By 2026, the global market will surpass worth of US$10.3 bn, increasingly n the back of burgeoning air travelers.

This study offers eight-year analysis and forecast of the global Aerospace Bearing market between 2016 and 2026. The study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for the year 2018 and forecast developed for the duration between 2018 and 2026. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) has been represented from 2016 to 2026. The study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic, along with segment level projections, in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global aerospace bearing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2018 and 2028, in terms of value. Growing passenger count, supportive policy framework and increasing MRO activity are some of the factors positively impacting the uptake of aerospace bearings in the global market.

This Persistence Market Research report on aerospace bearings carefully analyses the aerospace bearing market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as product type, application, aircraft type, material type and sales channel. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders in the aerospace bearing market.

An aerospace bearing is a component used to reduce load as well as friction between the moving or rotating parts in an automobile. Aerospace bearings reduce the axial as well as radial load and improve fuel efficiency. Aerospace bearings also reduce maintenance of the aircrafts. Different types of bearings, such as roller bearings, ball bearings and plain bearings, etc., are used for different applications.

The report is structured to allow readers to develop a thorough understanding of the aerospace bearings market. It begins with market definitions, which are followed by the market background, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the aerospace bearings market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

The report begins with a market introduction, which defines the market taxonomy and product definitions regarding the global aerospace bearing market. In its next section, this aerospace bearings report describes the market background and this section covers macro-economic factors, forecast factors, value chain overview covering approximate margins and an indicative list of stakeholders involved in each stage.

The next section of this aerospace bearings report discusses market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints and trends impacting the growth of the aerospace bearing market at a global level. Market opportunities or potential for manufacturers have been presented in the subsequent section of the same chapter. This section of this aerospace bearing report also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global aerospace bearing market at a qualitative level based on analysis facts and insights.

Subsequent sections of the report provide value (US$ Mn) and volume (New Sales in Units) projections for the aerospace bearing market on the basis of the aforementioned segments at a global level. The global market values represented in these section have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at a regional level. Market information, along with key facts and insights, covers unique analysis frameworks, such as absolute $ opportunity analysis, year-on-year growth trend comparison, market share and attractiveness analysis for each of the sub-types covered in each segment of this aerospace bearing report.

The next section of the report presents a summarized view of the global aerospace bearing market based on five prominent regions considered in the study. The section includes regional market position, growth potential, trends and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions.

The market analysis sections cover regional trends, weighted average pricing analysis and market projections for each segment, including Y-o-Y growth trends, market share analysis, market attractiveness and incremental $ opportunity assessment. These sections analyses the degree to which the global drivers are influencing the aerospace bearing market in each region.

All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global aerospace Bearing market while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global Aerospace Bearing market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis: primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various aerospace bearing segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecast in terms of CAGR but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the aerospace bearing market and identify the right opportunities available.

As previously highlighted, the aerospace bearing market is split into a number of sub-segments. All the aerospace bearing segments & sub-segments have been analyzed on the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segments relative contribution to the market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends being witnessed in the aerospace bearing market.

Another key feature of this aerospace bearing report is the analysis of all the key segments in the Aerospace Bearing market, sub-segments and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Aerospace Bearing market.

In order to understand the key market segments in terms of the growth and installation of aerospace bearing across concerned regions, Persistence Market Research has developed the attractiveness index, which will help providers to identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the aerospace bearing report, a competitive landscape of the aerospace bearing market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view categorized on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the aerospace bearing market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in this aerospace bearing report include aerospace bearing manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the Aerospace Bearing market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors on the basis of the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the aerospace bearing marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Aerospace Bearing market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in the report include JTEKT Corp, Schaeffler AG, NSK Ltd., NTN Bearing Corporation, AB SKF, Timken Company, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Aurora Bearing, National Precision Bearing, GGB Bearings and BC Bearings.

