Global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs market status and forecast, categorizes the global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the conjunctiva – the clear membrane that covers the outermost layer of an eye and the inner surface of eyelids. Conjunctivitis is segmented into three major categories: infective (viral and bacterial), allergic, and irritant (chemical). Bacterial conjunctivitis is one of the most commonly observed eye problems across all age groups, generally caused by bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus, Moraxella lacunata, Haemophilus influenza, and others (e.g. Chlamydia trachomatis, Proteus mirabilis, etc.).
The development of multi-drug resistant variants, which is resulting in the augmented use of drugs, is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Microbes such as Streptococcus or Staphylococcus are responsible for bacterial conjunctivitis. These microbes change themselves chemically to develop resistance to the drugs. Since this resistance develops due to the irrational use of antibiotics, it may lead to severe complications in the body of the patients. Patients are thus expected to take up more medications such as corticosteroids and higher doses of antibiotics for the treatment of such diseases. This augmented use of drugs like corticosteroids and antibiotics for the treatment of bacterial conjunctivitis will propel the prospects for growth in this market.
The growing genericization of antibacterial drugs has impacted the demand for branded drugs significantly. The generic versions of patented formulations, with almost same efficiency as the latter, are easily available at much lower rates in the market. This has increased the sales volume, albeit at the cost of revenues. Many branded ophthalmic drug manufacturers have incurred huge losses due to the generic cannibalization in this market.
The rising prevalence of multi-drug resistant organisms (MDROs), triggered by wide usage of antibiotics, incorrect drug dosage, and inappropriate medications, has created serious challenges for the treatment of infections such as bacterial conjunctivitis. Researchers across the world are working on discovering efficient drugs for these MDROs. However, the non-availability of effective medications in near future is likely to hamper the markets growth over the coming years.
The global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs market is valued at 430 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 320 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -3.7% during 2018-2025.
