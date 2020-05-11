Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drugs Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drugs market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bacterial Vaginosis Drugs market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Bacterial Vaginosis Drugs market status and forecast, categorizes the global Bacterial Vaginosis Drugs market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Bacterial vaginosis is an imbalance of “good” and “bad” bacteria in the vagina, with there being more bad bacteria. Causes of an imbalance of bacteria can be caused by multiple sex partners and douching. Symptoms include odor, discharge, burning, and itching. Treatments for bacterial vaginosis include the use of probiotics and medication. Common drug classes include lincosamide antibiotics and nitroimidazole antibiotics.
One driver in the market is unmet demand in BV treatment market. Unmet demand in the treatment of BV has created great opportunity for the market players. There is huge unmet need in the treatment of BV, especially the recurrent form of the disease. BV is the most common vaginal infection in the women of child bearing age group. Despite being highly prevalent in nature, little has been done in the field. When left untreated, it may lead to severe infections, especially in the case of pregnant women such as preterm births. rising awareness about women’s health as one of the primary growth factors for the bacterial vaginosis drugs market. Owing to recent advancements in healthcare and the initiatives taken by the government and non-government organizations to increase the awareness about health of women, the demand for pharmaceuticals related to disorders in women will witness a significant increase in the coming years. Additionally, support from government is also a key driver.
The global Bacterial Vaginosis Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Bayer
Pfizer
Sanofi
Starpharma Holdings
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Oral
Topical
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
Preterm Delivery of Infants
Urinary Tract Infection
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD)
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Bacterial Vaginosis Drugs sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).
Focuses on the key Bacterial Vaginosis Drugs manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bacterial Vaginosis Drugs are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Bacterial Vaginosis Drugs Manufacturers
Bacterial Vaginosis Drugs Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Bacterial Vaginosis Drugs Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
