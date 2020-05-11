Global Outlook : Graphene Composites Market To 2026

The report endeavors to offer a 360-degree analysis of the global Graphene Composites market on the back of an insightful study of the prevailing demand and supply trends, important fiscal statistics of major players sustaining in the market, and the influence of latest economic advancements on the market. Developments in each geographical region is charted using authentic historical data with a view to help gauge the future trajectory of the market across the globe.

Graphene Composites Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for graphene composites at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Thousand) and volume (Kilo Grams) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global graphene composites market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for graphene composites during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the graphene composites market at the global level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global graphene composites market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the graphene composites market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global graphene composites market by segmenting it in terms of product type and end-use industry. The segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for graphene composites in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual product type, and end-use industry segments in all the regions. Key players operating in the graphene composites market include Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, Graphene Nanochem plc. NanoXplore, Inc., Applied Graphene Materials plc. XG Sciences Inc., Directa Plus PLC Company, Graphene Composites Limited (GC), Graphene 3D Lab Inc., Graphmatech AB, Nano Graphene Inc., and PMG 3D Technologies Company Limited. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of graphene composites for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global graphene composites market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on product type and end-use industry of graphene composites. Market size and forecast for each product type, and end-use industry have been provided for the global and regional market.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players operating in various end-use industries, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

The Graphene Composites Market, by Product Type

Polymer-based Graphene Composites

Ceramic-based Graphene Composites

Metal-based Graphene Composites

Others (Cement-based, Carbon Filler, etc.)

The Graphene Composites Market, by End-use Industry

Electronics

Building & construction

Aerospace

Automotive

Energy Storage & Generation

Others (Textiles, Paints & Coatings, Health Care Devices, etc.)

The Graphene Composites Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Turkey

Russia

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

An extensive analysis of the graphene composites market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify market opportunities and analyze industry developments

A list of key developments in the graphene composites market made by key players

A list of key factors responsible for building the upcoming opportunistic roadmap for the graphene composites market at a global, regional, and country level

Comprehensive analysis regarding investments and price trends that impact the outlook of the global graphene composites market between 2017-2026

The report provides insights into market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the industry to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces highlight the potency of buyers and suppliers and enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions. They analyze the strengths and weaknesses to gain strategic position in the market.

