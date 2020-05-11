Global Phenoxy Resins Market Growth, Capacity, Scope, Revenue, Key-Players, and Forecast until 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Growing demand for high-end thermoplastics in the industries of paints, coatings, and plastics is underpinning new avenues in the phenoxy resins (CAS 26402-79-9) market. Key producers of phenoxy resins are aiming at incorporating new chemistries in products to meet the wide cross-section of worldwide demand in end-use industries. The U.S. and European countries have been generating considerable revenues, and in future will be fueled by changing performance requirements for thermoplastics. Opportunities in the market is relatively small now. Nonetheless, it will progress at promising growth rate to touch US$120 mn by 2025.

This report researches the worldwide Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Learn more Through Sample Report : https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1908206

Phenoxy resin is a high Mw long chain poly ether resin. Though chemically corresponding to epoxy resins, these linear resins have no epoxy groups and are of higher molecular weights; besides, they are true thermoplastics. Phenoxy resins are used to add superior adhesion promotion to a diversity of substrates. So, it is widely used in coating, adhesives, plastics, ink, etc.

Phenoxy resin, in a form of solid or solution, is a kind of thermoplastics. It can be used in some fields, such as adhesives, coatings, somposites, plastics, and so on.Among those applications, demand from coatings accounted for the largest consumption proportion, which was 35.00% in 2016.

Due to technology barrier, there are only a few companies globally producing the products. In Global Phenoxy Resins market, the top players cover Gabriel Performance Products, DIC, Kukdo Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical and ShinA T&C etc., which are playing important roles. USA held the largest market share in 2016 with the volume of 4909MT. The follower is Europe, with 18.59% market share.

Global Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) market size will increase to 120 Million US$ by 2025, from 120 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 0.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Gabriel Performance Products

DIC

Kukdo Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical

ShinA T&C

Hexion

Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) Breakdown Data by Type

Phenoxy Resins Pellet

Solventborne Phenoxy Resins

Waterborne Phenoxy Resins

Other

For Enquiry Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1908206

Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) Breakdown Data by Application

Adhesives

Coatings

Composites

Plastics

Other

Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Phenoxy Resins (CAS 26402-79-9) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com