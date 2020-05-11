Global Solar PV Inverter Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2025
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar PV Inverter.
This report studies the global market size of Solar PV Inverter, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Solar PV Inverter production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
SMA
ABB
Omron
TMEIC
Tabuchi
Advanced Energy
KACO
Schneider
Ingeteam
Fronius
Siemens
Satcon
Enphase
AROS Solar
Kostal
STECA
Green Power
Solar Edge
Power Electronics
Danfoss
Sungrow Power
TBEA
HuaWei
KEHUA Group
EAST
SSE
Samil Power
Chint
JFY Tech
SAJ
Market Segment by Product Type
Single-phase
Three-phase
Other
Market Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Other
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Solar PV Inverter status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Solar PV Inverter manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solar PV Inverter are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
