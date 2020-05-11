Global Video Card and Accessories Market by Advancement, Challenges and Opportunities 2025

The global video card and accessories market report is based on comprehensive analysis conducted by experienced and professional experts. The report mentions, factors that are influencing growth such as drivers, restrains of the market. The report offers in-depth analysis of trends and opportunities in the video card and accessories market. The report offers figurative estimations and predicts future for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For the gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approach. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report offers future predictions of revenue and market share.

The demand for transition towards digitalization has led to the introduction of programs and files with high graphic requirements. This demand was correspondingly complimented with the introduction of Graphic Card and Accessories. Implementation of Graphic Card and Accessories enabled a higher graphic display enhancing the visuals, and speed of system. In addition to this, Graphic Card and Accessories in conjunction enable simultaneous running of multiple programs efficiently, ameliorating the performance of a system.

Major adoption of Graphic Card and Accessories is observed in the gaming and entertainment industry because of continuous demand for high graphical games. Implementation of Graphic Card and Accessories has led to the introduction of three dimensional (3-D) games as well.

Graphic Card and Accessories Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary driver for Graphic Card and Accessories market is the increasing demand for an enhanced graphical visual display. Continuous launches of games functioning on high graphical specifications and incorporation of 3-D, AR and VR in gaming corresponds to the respective demand for Graphic Card and Accessories market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of smart phones, tablets, notebooks and laptops also drives the growth of Graphic Card and Accessories market. The market of graphic card accessories market is complimented by the overall increasing adoption of graphic cards as a unit, in various devices.

The principal factor restraining the growth of Graphic Card and Accessories market is its high cost. In addition to this, the incompatibility of integrated graphic processing units with some devices also challenges the growth of Graphic Card and Accessories market.

Replacement of dedicated GPUs (Graphic Processing Units) by Integrated GPUs is the recent trend governing the growth of graphic and accessories market. Implementation of Integrated GPUs have heightened the performance of a system and eliminated stuttering even on high load conditions where multiple programs are supposed to be functioning simultaneously.

Graphic Card and Accessories Market: Market Segmentation

Global Graphic Card and Accessories Market can be segmented on the basis of device type, and industry.

Graphic Card and Accessories Market Segmentation, by Device Type:

The major segments of Graphic Card and Accessories market on basis of Device Type include:

Computers

Laptops and Notebooks

Gaming Consoles

Others

Laptops and Notebooks are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, corresponding to the increasing adoption of respective devices and introduction of highly graphical games running over the same.

Graphic Card and Accessories Market Segmentation, by Industry:

The major segments of Graphic Card and Accessories market on the basis of Industry include:

Electronics

Gaming & Entertainment

IT & Intelligence

Others

Global Graphic Card and Accessories Market Technology Regional Overview

By geography, Graphic Card and Accessories market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global Graphic Card and Accessories market, as the region witness highest demand and implementation of graphic cards. Additionally, the region is most technologically developed and comprises of maximum resources. APAC is expected to witness highest growth in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand and adoption of smart devices such as smart phones, tablets etc.

Global Graphic Card and Accessories Market Key Players

Some of the major Graphic Card and Accessories global players include NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Device, Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Gainward, Leadtek Research Inc., EVGA Corporation, GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd., Micro-Star INT’L CO., LTD. and PNY Technologies Inc.

NVIDIA accounts for the largest share in Graphic Card and Accessories market and is henceforth, one of the major players of the same. The company provides a wide range of graphic cards which are further complimented and enhanced when used in conjunction with accessories provided by players such as ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Gainward etc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Graphic Card and Accessories Market Segments

Global Graphic Card and Accessories Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Graphic Card and Accessories Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Graphic Card and Accessories Market

Global Graphic Card and Accessories Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Graphic Card and Accessories Market

Graphic Card and Accessories Technology

Value Chain of Graphic Card and Accessories

Global Graphic Card and Accessories Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Graphic Card and Accessories Market includes

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



