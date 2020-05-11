High demand for Stretch and Shrink Films in Europe Market owing to the presence of organized retail outlets

This Transparency Market Research Report examines the ‘Stretch and Shrink Films Market for the period 2016-2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and market opportunities in the global stretch and shrink films market.

Stretch films are stretchable plastic films that are commonly used for packaging bulk items by wrapping around palletized loads together. Due to its tough and strong characteristics, stretch packaging is used in transportation and storage applications. Shrink films find wide usage in packaging of food items and other consumer goods. Commonly used in retail stores to pack a single product or a cluster of smaller products together.

To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split under four sections namely: market analysis by product, material type, end use and region. The report analyses the global stretch and shrink films market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and market volume (units).

The report starts with an overview of stretch and shrink films and its usage in various applications across the globe. In the same section, TMR covers the stretch and shrink films market performance in terms of revenue. This section includes, TMR’s analyses of key trends, drivers and restraints from supply and demand perspective.

The next section of the report analyses the market based on products and presents the forecast in terms of value and volume for the following ten years. Products types covered in the report are as follows:

Stretch Films

Shrink Films

The next section of the report analyses the market based on material segments and presents the forecast in terms value and volume for the following ten years. Material segment covered in the report are as follows:

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

PVC

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polypropylene

Others

The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of end-use segments and presents the forecast in terms value and volume for the following ten years. End-use segment covered in the report are as follows:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Paper & Textile

Others

The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of region and presents the forecast in terms of value and volume for the following ten years. Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific (APAC)

To arrive at the market size, the report considers average price of stretch and shrink films per metric ton across geographies. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue of stretch and shrink films. When developing the forecast of the market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on supply side, demand side and consumer and retail index. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, we have taken into consideration year on year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the stretch and shrink films market.

As previously highlighted, the market for stretch and shrink films is split into various categories based on region, products, materials, end-use segments. All these sub segments or categories have been analyzed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in stretch and shrink films market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of stretch and shrink films market by regions, products, end-use segments and materials and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global stretch and shrink films market.

Furthermore, Transparency Market Research has developed market attractiveness index for all four segments-regional, product type, material type and by end-use segments. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities that lies in the market.

In the final section of the report, stretch and shrink films market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers across the market, presence in stretch and shrink films product portfolio and key differentiators. Key market participants covered in the report include Anchor Packaging, Berry Plastics, AEP Industries Inc., Bemis Company Inc., Dow Chemical Company, E I du Pont de Nemours and Co, FUJI Seal International Inc, and Intertape Polymer Group Inc,