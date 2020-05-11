Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market Competition by Manufacturers 2019 To 2025 – Sandvik, Toro, Vermeer, XCMG

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

The horizontal directional drilling market is poised to rise at a stellar close to 13% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Horizontal directional drilling is highly preferred method for installing underground conduits for a number of end users.

Minimal damage to surrounding ecosystem, along with higher precision compared to vertical drilling account for continued uptake of horizontal directional drilling. This bolsters the horizontal directional drilling market.

Horizontal Directional Drilling is a minimal impact trenchless method of installing underground pipe, conduit, or cables in a relatively shallow arc or radius along a prescribed underground bore path by using a surface-launched drilling rig.

This report focuses on the global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

American Augers

Ditch Witch

Goodeng Machine

Herrenknecht AG

Prime Drilling

Sandvik

Toro

Vermeer

XCMG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Small Drilling Rig

Medium Drilling Rig

Large Drilling Rig

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil & Gas

Energy & Utilities (Water, Gas, Oil Products and Power Distribution)

Telecommunication

Electric Transmission

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

