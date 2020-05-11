Magnifying Glass Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers And Industry Key Events 2018-2026

A magnifying glass is a convex lens that helps in creating a virtual image of the object that appears behind the lens. A magnifying glass is usually mounted with a handle and frame where the lens has been placed. This glass is useful for people with vision problems. Eyeglasses are also a form of magnifying glasses, which help to deal with the problem of near-sightedness as well as far-sightedness. When distance of the magnifying lens to the object is less than the focal length of the magnifying glass, the image appears larger and vice versa.

The magnifying glass market is gaining popularity as these glasses are substitutes for microscopes and telescopes to some extent. The efficiency and accuracy of these lenses are the key features resulting in rising growth of the magnifying glass market. Increasing investments in research activities for astronomy leads to the development of the magnifying glass market. Continuously rising demand for magnifying glass from the pharmaceutical and medical sector has propelled the growth of the magnifying glass market.

Magnifying glasses are also used in dental clinics to observe the tiny particles more closely as the particles get reflected on the glass of the magnifiers to make it visible. Discovery of blood cells and genes in the human body has opened up new avenues for advanced studies in cell biology. Magnifying glasses present a clear picture by reflecting the tiny particle on the glass. These developments are estimated to fuel the demand for magnifying glasses. Rising incidence of glaucoma and increasing cases of diabetes and blindness is resulting in growing demand for monitoring devices. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for magnifying glasses over the forecast period.

Increasing number of jewelry making companies is also driving the growth of the magnifying glass market as jewelers use magnifying glasses to place the tiny stones or particles while designing accessories. Magnifying glasses are also used as an accessory for craft, hobbies, and other activities. People who collect stamps use magnifying glasses to check the authenticity and condition of the stamps. Standing magnifying glasses are useful for knitting and sewing work. Magnifying glasses are also used for medical purposes such as reading details on maps and other research related activities. However, availability of substitutes such as optical and contact lens is hampering the growth of the market.

The magnifying glass market can be segmented in terms of product type, lens type, application, sales channel, and geography. Based on product type, magnifying glasses are categorized into hand held magnifying glass and stand magnifying glass. In terms of lens type, the magnifying glass market is segmented into aplanatic lens, achromatic lens,biconvex lens, and aspheric lens. In terms of application, the magnifying glass market is segmented into healthcare (dental clinics), jewelry making, and pharmaceutical.

Based on sales channel, the market is categorized into online and offline. Online channel is expected to rule the market due to availability of wide variety of products on various e-platforms at discounted prices. The offline segment can be sub divided into specialty stores and supermarkets. On the basis of geography, the magnifying glass market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key players in the magnifying glass market are Essilor International S.A., Luxottica Group S.p.A., Shanghai Conant Optics Co., Ltd, Shanghai Moon Optical Co., Ltd., JiangSu HongChen Optical Co., Ltd, and Luxottica Group S.p.A. Key players adopt collaborations and innovative product development as their main strategies to remain competitive and expand their product portfolio.