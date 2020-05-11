Market Insights : Global Toxicology Testing Services Market To 2026

Toxicology Testing Services Market – Overview

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes the global toxicology testing services market for the period between 2018 and 2026. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made, which offers readers an in-depth and accurate analysis. Market projections have been offered in terms of value (US$ Mn). Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in research & development of new drug molecules, new chemicals, manufacturers of chemicals listed under REACH regulations, and toxicology testing services providing contract research organizations.

The global toxicology testing services market has been studied for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. For research, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2016 as the historical year. The global toxicology testing services market report comprises an elaborate executive summary that provides overall information about various segments of the market. The report provides a detailed competitive landscape, by major players operating in this market along with their shares (value %) of the global toxicology testing services market for 2017. The report also provides detail company profiles of emerging market players operating in the global toxicology testing services market.

The market overview section comprises impact factors such as key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities, affecting the outsourcing of the toxicological testing services to contract research organizations in the global market. These factors are likely to aid stakeholders establish a strong foothold in the global toxicology testing services market. Furthermore, the market overview section comprises key industry events, service portfolio overview of leading players and market attractiveness analysis in the global toxicology testing services market. The market attractiveness analysis provides a graphical view comparing the expansion and market dynamics in various segments and countries to identify the most attractive market.

Scope

The global toxicology testing services market has been segmented based on method and type of industry. In terms of method, the global toxicology testing services market has been segmented into in vivo methods, in vitro methods, and in silico methods. Based on industry type, the global toxicology testing services market has been categorized into pharmaceutical and biotechnology, cosmetic, chemical, medical devices, and others, which includes food, agricultural, and environmental industries.

In terms of geography, the global toxicology testing services market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Moreover, quantitative analysis for the major countries comprising the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Israel, and GCC Countries has also been provided in the report. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the toxicology testing services market in various regions has been provided in this section.

The report provides a detailed outline/blueprint of the toxicology testing services market globally that is expected to assist new companies establish their presence and market players in expanding their share in the market. The report concludes with the company profile section, which includes company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments for market players.

Competitive landscape

Major players operating in the global toxicology testing services market include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, Envigo, Evotec AG, Merck KGaA, SGS Group, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD), and WuXi AppTec.

The global toxicology testing services market has been segmented into:

Global Toxicology Testing Services Market, by Method

In Vivo Method

In Vitro Method

In Silico Method

Global Toxicology Testing Services Market, by Type of Industry

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Cosmetic

Chemical

Medical Devices

Others (Food, Agricultural, Environmental)

Global Toxicology Testing Services Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Russia

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

