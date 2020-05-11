Market Technologies : Polyaluminum Chloride Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast To 2026

Growth trajectory of the global Polyaluminum Chloride market for the forecast period [2018–2026], our adept analysts have offered a determining evaluation of the present and future market situation. Report buyers are facilitated with critical opinions about the Polyaluminum Chloride market to get to the bottom of the paradigm shift of consumer preference. In this regard, the analysts have compiled salient observations, radical data, and chief underlying aspects of the Polyaluminum Chloride market.

Polyaluminum Chloride Market – Overview

Polyaluminum chloride is a versatile inorganic polymer manufactured in liquid and powder forms. The powder form of polyaluminum chloride is majorly used, as it can be easily transported. Asia Pacific dominated the global polyaluminum chloride market in 2017, in terms of volume and revenue, and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Increasing use of polyaluminum chloride for potable water treatment is likely to drive the demand for polyaluminum chloride in the next few years. Also, stringent government and industrial norms related to wastewater treatment is a major factor expected to propel the demand for polyaluminum chloride during the forecast period.

This report analyzes and Forecast the market for polyaluminum chloride at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of volume (in tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints for the global polyaluminum chloride market and also covers the impact of these factors on the demand for polyaluminum chloride during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the polyaluminum chloride market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, providing a comprehensive view of the global polyaluminum chloride market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the polyaluminum chloride market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein forms and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global polyaluminum chloride market by segmenting it in terms of form and application. In terms of form, the polyaluminum chloride market can be classified into liquid and powder. Based on application, the market can be segmented into potable water treatment, industrial water treatment, pulp & paper sizing, decolorization in textile industry, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for polyaluminum chloride in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of the polyaluminum chloride market for 2017 and the estimated market size for 2018, with a forecast for the next eight years. Market numbers have been estimated based on form and application of polyaluminum chloride. Market volume and size have been provided for global, regional, and country-level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global polyaluminum chloride market such as Kemira Oyj, Geo Specialty Chemicals Inc., Feralco Group, USALCO, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd., Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Limited, 3V Tech S.p.A., BASF SE, Gulbrandsen, Geo Specialty Chemicals Inc., Nippon Light Metal Company Ltd. (NLM), Lvyuan Chem, and Grasim Industries Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global polyaluminum chloride market has been segmented as follows:

Global Polyaluminum Chloride Market: by Form

Liquid

Powder



Global Polyaluminum Chloride Market: by Application

Potable Water Treatment

Industrial Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper Sizing

Decolorization in Textile Industry

Others (Antiperspirants, etc.)

Global Polyaluminum Chloride Market: by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Peru

Colombia

Ecuador

Paraguay

Uruguay

Bolivia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Potable water treatment is a major application segment of the market for polyaluminum chloride

The industrial water treatment segment is expected to register a significant growth rate compared to other application segments owing to stringent environmental and industrial norms

Though polyaluminum chloride in the powder form is costlier than the liquid form, easy transportation and long shelf-life make it the major form

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global polyaluminum chloride market during the forecast period

China is a leading market for polyaluminum chloride in Asia Pacific, in terms of consumption

