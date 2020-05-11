Military infrastructure and logistics involves the process of planning and controlling the flow of essential goods and supplies from the storage facilities to military bases. The concept was introduced during world war two. The global market for infrastructure and logistics has been anticipated to grow due to the rising maritime conflicts and regional tensions across the globe. The market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market – Ongoing Technological Advancement in Infrastructure Development Boost Market Growth

There are several factors driving the global military infrastructure and logistics market. The rising concern for security is leading to the development of new military bases in order to improve the border security. Furthermore, the need for modernization of facilities is also resulting into the integration of infrastructure and logistics. These factors are expected to drive the demand for infrastructure and logistics in defense sector significantly.

Furthermore, the rising threat of Chinese navy has resulted into majority of the countries upgrading their military bases by adding up on their security perimeters and also developing new military bases to safeguard their borders. In addition, the growing need for network centric warfare is leading into the development of advanced infrastructure with network communication capabilities.

The use of advanced infrastructure enables the military to have competitive advantage over the enemy by establishing effective networking and proper flow of information. The Indian army recently launched a communication satellite in collaboration with Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). These factors are further expected to the drive the demand for military infrastructure and logistics market over the forecast period.

However, there are certain factors that are limiting the demand for military infrastructure and logistics market to a certain extent. The development and setting up of new military bases incur huge expenditure. This kind of expenditure is not feasible by the developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Africa. This is one of the primary factors hindering the demand for military infrastructure and logistics market.

Nevertheless, the ongoing technological advancement in infrastructure development is expected to reduce the cost of relocation and setup of new bases significantly. This in return is expected to drive the demand for military logistics and infrastructure in the coming years.

The global market for military infrastructure and logistics can be segmented by types and region. On the basis of types, the market can be segregated into military logistics services, military infrastructure and military FMS. The military infrastructure segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The dominance of the segment is attributed to the inclusion of permanent and temporary installations in the segment. The temporary installations include military bases, barracks, secure communication facilities, airfields and inland command centers among others. The rising maritime conflicts are expected drive the demand for military infrastructure segment during the forecast period.

Request a PDF Research Brochure at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22859

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers: