Motion Sensor Market is predicted to account for a total of US$18.20 bn towards the end of 2023

Motion sensing is a rising technology that is transforming the way equipment interacts with machines and humans in the form of detection. Motion sensor is not only used in business and infotainment applications but also in routine activities in homes and other settings.

The global motion sensor market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing application of motion sensors in automotive industry and consumer electronics industry. Motion sensors in the automotive sector are used in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), airbag deployment systems and security among others. The automotive industry growth in the developing nations of Asia Pacific can be attributed to rising domestic demand of cars having new technological advancements. Increase in purchasing power of people, improvement in the global economic scenario and the requirement of vehicles are boosting the demand for automotives, globally. Due to growth of the automotive sector, the demand for motion sensors will increase as many luxury vehicles are introducing large number of motion sensor products. Moreover, advanced hybrid and electric vehicles extensively use motion sensors.

Based on types, the motion sensor market is segmented into MEMS magnetometers, MEMS accelerometers, MEMS gyroscopes, ultrasonic sensors and sensor combos. MEMS accelerometers garnered the maximum revenue in 2014. MEMS accelerometer motion sensor is used to detect earthquakes and is also used in detecting medical devices such as artificial body parts among others. MEMS magnetometers are generally used for purposes such as calculation of the magnetic material.

Based on the various technologies, the motion sensor market is segmented into infrared sensor, microwave sensor, tomographic sensor, ultrasonic sensor and others. Infrared sensor garnered the maximum revenue in 2014. Infrared sensor is further sub segmented into passive infrared and active infrared. Active infrared dominated the market in 2014 and expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period of 2015 – 2023. Microwave sensor held the second largest market after infrared sensor in 2014.

In terms of application, the global market is segmented into industrial , automotive , consumer electronics, fitness and wellness, health care, aerospace and defense and others. Industrial application is further segmented into lighting controls, service robotics and fire alarms and smoke detectors. Consumer electronics is sub segmented into gaming and entertainment, wearable devices, smartphones and tablets and others. The sub segmentation of automotive applications market includes advanced driver assistance system, airbag deployment system, security and others. Investment in research & development and new product developments is estimated to contribute to market growth over the estimate period of 2015 -2023. Additionally, rising popularity of wearable technology is anticipated to boost the demand of the consumer electronic sensors industry. Moreover, Motion sensor devices are used to monitor the activity in the immediate vicinity of the car. It is also used in automotive applications for a security system to monitor the activity outside the car.

Based on the geography, motion sensor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. Among all the regions, in terms of revenue, Europe held the major market share, accounting for 43.2% in 2014, followed by North America. This trend is anticipated to be the same over the estimate period. Major semiconductor companies and equipment manufacturers in Europe are focusing on business expansion across the region and setting up new plants for increasing their production capacity. The motion sensor market in Europe is anticipated to rise with its rising applications in consumer electronics such as smartphones and tablets among others. Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing among all others regions. Asia Pacific is also a lucrative market for consumer electronics and industrial application which in turn, is fueling the growth of the motion sensor market.

Key players profiled in this report include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Honeywell International, Inc(U.S.), Microchip Technology, Inc.(United States), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.( Japan), Invensense Inc.( United States), Memsic Inc.( United States), Kionix Inc.(U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc.(U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V.( The Netherlands) and ST Microelectronics(Switzerland) among others.