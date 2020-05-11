Omega 3 Ingredients Market Report To Share Key Aspects Of The Industry With The Details Of Influence Factors

Market Introduction

Omega 3 ingredients such as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) are long-chain fatty acids which are essential for maintaining good health. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are precursors for a group of eicosanoids such as thromboxane, prostaglandins, and leukotriene which play an essential role in anti-inflammation, antithrombotic, antiarrhythmic, and vasodilation. In addition, omega 3 ingredients are also found to be helpful in the development of the baby during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Omega 3 ingredients are mainly extracted from marine and plant sources. Marine sources comprise algal, fungus oil, fish oil (salmon, tuna, and herring) and krill oil. On the other hand, omega 3 ingredients are also obtained from the chia seed oil, sunflower oil, flax seed oil, hemp, soybean oil, canola oil, primrose oil, and camelina oil. The increasing demand for healthy food ingredients in the food and beverage industry is propelling the growth of omega 3 ingredients over the forecast period.

Market Outlook

At present, the global population is around 7.5 Billion, which is continuously growing and is expected to reach 9.5 billion in 2045, and it is creating enough space for omega 3 ingredients to be part of various nutritional supplements, dietary supplements and also used for fortification of some food and beverages. The inclination of population towards healthy food ingredients and consumption of nutraceutical has significantly fuelled the demand for omega 3 ingredients such as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) in the market.

In the global food and beverage market, the trend of consuming vegan food products is on the rise, which has revolutionized the global food and beverages market to bring a vegan alternative for the essential supplements available in the market. In the global omega 3 ingredients market, Europe and North America hold the major share in production and consumption of omega 3 ingredients owing to the presence of major global players in the region. In addition, strategic planning along with unique promotional strategies opted by key manufacturers are also creating awareness among the consumers in the region. With the increasing demand for omega 3 ingredients in the global nutraceutical market, it can be anticipated that the demand for omega 3 ingredients will increase in the coming years.

High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Coupled with Rising Awareness about PUFAs as a Preventive Solution

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, stroke, cancer, and diabetes is expected to increase from 3.78 million in 1990 to 7.63 million in 2020 worldwide

Awareness about the benefits associated with the consumption of PUFAs in the regular diet is increasingly high among consumers in APEJ, North America and in Western Europe. According to independent research, omega 3 ingredients helps in reducing symptoms of ADHD in children and improve their mental skills. PUFAs such as Omega 3 ingredients such as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which are not produced by the human body, is required to be indirectly consumed in the form of supplements or capsules and helps in decreasing an individual’s LDL.

In 2015, a consumer survey published in Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ), reported that 89% of consumers were aware of omega 3 ingredients, which is an increase of 46% as compared to 1999

Additionally, PUFAs boosts the effects of antidepressants and helps in the treatment of the bipolar disorder. Various studies also suggest the important role of omega 3 ingredients in the visual and neurological development of infants.

Increasing Usage of Omega 3 Ingredients in Infant Formula, Nutritional Products and Adult Dietary Supplements

Increasing shift in consumer preference for PUFAs dietary supplements over other functional food ingredients is expected to drive the growth of the global omega 3 ingredients market over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of omega 3 ingredients in infant formula products as it offers visual and neurological development benefits for infants.

Consumers in U.S., Western Europe, and Japan are becoming more proactive in self-care and using nutritional supplements to maintain health and to reduce risk of illness or diseases which is expected to drive the growth of global omega 3 ingredients market

Various international health organizations such as the American Heart Association (AHA) and the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) have agreed on the potential beneficial effects of fish oil containing omega 3 ingredients, particularly EPA and DHA

In 2000, FDA evaluated available shreds of evidence to determine the relationship between omega-3 fatty acids and reduced risk of CHD, and in a published article concluded that EPA and DHA omega 3 ingredients help in reducing risks of CHD

Omega-3 ingredients are gaining traction worldwide, attributed to increasing application of PUFAs in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and aquaculture industries. Extensive research including medical and clinical trials by ingredient suppliers and independent organizations, coupled with rising awareness about health benefits of omega 3 ingredients consumption to reduce risks associated brain health, immunity, and better vision are few factors expected to drive sales revenue of the omega 3 ingredients market over the forecast period.