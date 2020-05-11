Professional Mobile Radio Market – Cost-effective and Reliable Communication Systems Offers Growth

A professional mobile radio (PMR) system is a wireless communication system that is used in emergency services, public works organizations, fire and police departments, transportation, and companies with vast vehicle fleets and an expansive network of on-field staff. It is one of the most convenient means of communication today. It provides advanced features such as broadcast calls, group calls, emergency calls, and prioritization of users that help in the well-organized functioning of enterprises and government establishments. PMR is widely used as a convenient means of communication by enterprises and government establishments.

Rise in need to improve efficiency of radio communications systems and public safety organizations is primarily driving the adoption of PMR systems. Convergence of public and private long-term evolution (LTE) networks with PMR technology has led to the expansion of the global professional mobile radio market. Moreover, increase in demand for reliable and cost effective PMRs is expected to fuel the expansion of the market during the forecast period. The professional mobile radio market is expected to expand to US$ 15,779.5 Mn in 2026 from US$ 36,285.7 Mn in 2017, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Professional mobile radio systems are designed for mission critical communication operation in different sectors. Professional mobile radio is a rapidly expanding and dynamic area. Professional mobile radios are built on digital and analog technology. Although in more recent times, the demand for digital technology-based mobile radios has increased significantly. The professional mobile radio market is expected to expand significantly in the near future due to rise in importance of efficient mission-critical operations and the expansion of long term evolution (LTE) network, which is leading to higher demand for LTE-integrated PMR devices.

Demand for reliable and cost-effective PMR devices and increasing usage of PMR devices in public safety and mission critical applications in government organizations have led to the expansion of the global professional mobile radio market. With technological advancements, there has been multi-pronged development, especially in digital PMR systems. Integration of PMR systems with high-speed cellular networks is expected to boost the expansion of the PMR systems market. However, rise in adoption of LTE and increase in concerns regarding cross border security issues are projected to hamper the expansion of the professional mobile radio market.

Based on technology, the professional mobile radio market can be segmented into digital technology and analog technology. The project 25 (P25) sub-segment of the digital technology segment accounted for a significant market share globally in 2017.

he sub-segment is projected to maintain its leading position over the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to expand rapidly during the forecast period due to a large user base in North America and Asia Pacific. The digital mobile radio (DMR) sub-segment is also estimated to expand at a significant pace over the forecast period due to increase in application of DMR in various end-use sectors. In terms of application, the public safety segment accounted for a major share of the professional mobile radio market and is estimated to maintain its leading position over the forecast period.

Rise in adoption of PMR systems in the military and defense sector, fire department, and emergency & medical services sector is expected to propel demand during the forecast period. In terms of application, the public safety sector is one of the most favored application areas of professional mobile radio devices and is evolving steadily due to increase in number of users in various end-use industries.