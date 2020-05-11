Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market – Rise in Research and Development Activities Especially in Life Sciences Industry Booming Demands

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,” the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market is expected to reach US$ 12,806.9 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2018 to 2026. North America held a prominent share of the regulatory affairs outsourcing market in 2017 and is projected to be at the forefront of global demand. Also, the Asia Pacific regulatory affairs outsourcing market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR.

Regulatory affairs departments play a vital role in the life sciences industry. With the changing regulatory environment and requirements, various companies tend to outsource regulatory affairs as it is beneficial in terms of time and money. Though large pharmaceutical companies have their in-house regulatory affairs department, managing large regulatory departments can be very expensive and the scope of knowledge and expertise required to manage these regulatory departments is limited.

Regulatory affairs and operations encompass a wide range of processes such as country-specific regulatory affairs, report publishing, submission planning, regulatory data management, regulatory strategy, dossier conversion, literature searches, and others. In addition, expensive clinical trials and demand for reduced time required for commercialization of new drugs will further support the growth of the regulatory affairs outsourcing market.

Improving return on investment by timely approvals, and rise in research and development activities especially in life sciences industry globally driving the market.

The pharmaceutical industry has been constantly evolving as traditional methods of drug development continue to expand. There is constant pressure on pharmaceutical and medical devices industry to reduce cost of prescription drugs and critical healthcare devices. As companies continue to expand their business in the global market, timely clinical approvals from regulators is becoming key to their success.

Toward this end, biopharmaceutical and medical device companies have strengthened their in-house regulatory department or outsourced this function to regulatory affairs consulting firms. As pressure to improve return on investment grows, limitation on finding experienced workforce especially in smaller companies for internal R&D, and reduced drug development timeline with increasing stringent government regulations have led to the growth of the regulatory affairs market globally. Also, increasing research and development activities, along with patent expirations, have been identified as major factors fueling the growth of the regulatory affairs outsourcing market.

The regulatory affairs outsourcing market can be segmented based on service and region. The service segment is classified into regulatory submissions; clinical trial applications and product registrations; regulatory writing and publishing; regulatory consulting and legal representation;and others. The others segment includes maintenance and post-marketing surveillance.

The growth in regulatory writing and publishing is attributed to the increased frequency of outsourcing medical writing, clinical trial summaries, drafting of informed consent forms and other services. Also, the regulatory consulting and legal representation segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing need for the consultation specifically with respect to country wise filing strategies and for gap analysis.

In terms of geography, the regulatory affairs outsourcing market is segmented into five regions namely, North America, South America, Middle East &Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Among these, North Americais expected to hold a major share of above 40% of the market in terms of revenue, by 2026. The significant healthcare and pharmaceutical spend in the U.S., large number of clinical trials in the region, and increased R&D spending in the life sciences industry are responsible for higher market share.

However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing preference by majority of the pharmaceutical companies toward business expansion in countries such as India and China due to a favorable business environment would further support the growth of the regulatory affairs outsourcing market in these countries