Smart Antenna Market – Growing Demand for Wireless Communcation Strikes Demands

The Smart Antenna – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026 report provides analysis of the smart antenna market for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies expected to play a major role in the growth of the smart antenna market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period.

The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includethe U.S, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

Growing popularity of smartphones is ultimately resulting in high demand for smart antennas worldwide. Smartphones have become a viable alternative to laptops and personal digital assistants (PDAs), offering features such as SMS and voice messages coupled with multimedia functionality, internet applications, inbuilt GPS capabilities, and high data processing capabilities. Huge investments and advancements in technology are boosting the demand for smartphones globally. The growing requirement of quick data transmission and high speed of downloading and web browsing will continue to create heightened demand for smart antennas.

Rise in the Adoption ofMIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) Technology to Drive Market Growth

By technology, the smart antenna market has been segmented into SIMO (Single Input Multiple Output), MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output), and MISO (Multiple Input Single Output). Due to its higher spectral efficiency and link reliability or diversity, MIMO has evolved to become an important part of modern wireless communication standards such as HSPA+ (3G), Long Term Evolution (4G), WiMax (4G), and IEEE 802.11n (WiFi). MIMO held the largest share of the market in 2017.

Obtain Brochure For Latest Technology Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=984

By type, the smart antenna market is classified as switched multibeam antenna and adaptive array antenna. In 2014, adaptive array antenna was the largest contributor to the market. Dominance of the market by adaptive array antennas is expected to continue during the forecast period. However, the switched multibeam antenna segment is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Switched beam antenna systems offer significant increase in capacity and coverage as compared to conventional antenna based systems.

Geographically, the global smart antenna market is divided into five major geographical regions. These include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2017, North America was the topmost revenue generating region followed by Europe.The demand for smart antennas has been the highest across North America due to the prominence of the telecommunications industry in the region. Furthermore, technologies such as radio frequency identification and ultra-wideband are in great demand across the US and Canada.