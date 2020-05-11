Softline Machine Market to Register Steady Expansion During 2018-2028

Softline Machine Market: Introduction

Softline machines are cleaning devices that are used for the cleaning and testing of softline products such textiles, apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, leather, personal protective equipment, monuments, facades, and soft home furnishings. Softline machines vary in their construction; they can be small or large, depending upon the application in the respective end-use industry. Moreover, their construction is simple, effective, and precise for testing as well as the cleaning of soft and delicate products. Softline machines do not require any extra connections such as a dryer, water hose, etc. They already have an efficient control system that can be used for the testing of all softline products.

The testing parameters of softline machines can be adjusted as per the requirement. This makes softline machines one of the best options in the global market. Presently, with advancements in technology, manufacturers have produced handheld, compact, and digital softline machines that are equipped with internal memory to take automatic measurements with accuracy and in very less time.

Softline Machine Market: Market Dynamics

The prominent drivers for the retail market for softline machines is increasing purchasing power and rising disposable income throughout all the key regions in the global market. Another factor that is estimated to fuel the demand for softline machines is the growing inclination of consumers towards soft and aesthetically right products. Technology upgrades and modernization are also important growth drivers of the softline machines market. The impact of e-Commerce is one of the significant macro-economic factors that will not only lift softline machine attractiveness among consumers, but will also help market participants create ideal brand awareness of their products. Online distribution channels are projected to create an opportunistic environment for all marker partakers in the global as well as regional markets.

High initial investment is the major factor restraining the adoption of softline machines, as such, hampering market growth. Furthermore, regulatory issues related to softline machines could be a restraint for the softline machine market. Global vendors are investing heavily in the research and development of sophisticated softline machines to control and measure the hardness of several materials in the global market.

Softline Machine Market: Segmentation

Softline machine market segmentation on the basis of application:

Textiles

Apparel

Footwear

Fashion Accessories

Leather Products

Personal Protective Equipment

Monuments & Facades

Soft Home Furnishings

Others (Toys, Bags, etc.)

Softline machine market segmentation on the basis of operation:

Mechanical Softline Machines

Digital Softline Machines

Softline machine market segmentation on the basis of end user:

Industrial

Laboratory

Softline Machine Market: Regional Outlook

The global softline machine market is dominated by North America. This is due to the increasing research, development and innovation, digitalization, technological advancements, and growth in all the testing and cleaning applications of softline products in the global market. The Asia pacific softline machine markets are expected to grow at good growth rates, owing to increasing production of softline products, especially in India and ASEAN countries. The acceptance of green and clean softline products in the U.S. and EU-5 countries has grown significantly grown over the past few years, and this is estimated to remain the same over the coming years, thus, fuelling the demand for softline machines in the global market. Hence, North merica and Europe possess immense opportunity for softline machines over the coming years. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the softline machine market over the forecast period, as the fleet and production of softline products is growing at a very healthy rate. In the Asia Pacific region, the softline machine market is expected to be driven by increasing investments in the retail sector as well as the increasing population of the region.

Softline Machine Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global softline machine market identified across the value chain are torbo ENGINEERING KEIZERS GmbH, BUREAU VERITAS CPS, Intertek Group plc, TUV SUV, Pro QC International, Texcare Testing Instruments, SGS SA, and QIMA, amongst others.

