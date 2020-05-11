Surgical Robotics Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2026

Global Surgical Robotics Market: Snapshot

Surgical robotics provide various advantages. Some of the key benefits of these are faster recovery, lesser risk of infection, reduced post-operative pain, and reduce hospital stay. All such factors coupled with better precision and improved decision-making ability from a doctor’s point-of-view have resulted in the elevated popularity of the surgical robotics systems.

The global surgical robotics market could be classified as per the application, product type, and region. On the basis of application the global surgical robotics market is segmented into interventional cardiology, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, urological surgery, neurological surgery, and so on. In terms of product type, the surgical robotics market is divided as orthopedic robotic systems, general laparoscopy robotic systems, neurosurgery robotic systems, and steerable robotic catheters.

The research report by TMR on global surgical robotics market is a detailed analysis of the various aspect in the market. These aspects help client in decision making and gives a detailed insights into factors fueling the market demand, factors responsible for the amrket drop, and the market figure of current years and past years. The report is an in-depth comparison of the current and the scenario 8 years back.

Global Surgical Robotics Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global surgical robotics market is propelled by advancement in technology in the healthcare sector, increase in number of elderly population, increased cases of movement-restricted health conditions. Flood in healthcare expenses, absence of multi-specialty skilled people, and surge in expense of work are alternate factors that have prompted extreme demand for the inclusion of lean activity strategies in hospital management. However, staggering expense of surgical robots is a major point restricting the growth, particularly in the developing markets.

The developing trend of robotic minimally invasive and computer operated operations is anticipated to support the development of the surgical robotics market. Specialists have embraced minimally invasive surgery (MIS) procedures for a wide scope of utilizations, for example, appendectomy, cholecystectomy, prostatectomy, ventral hernia fix, gastric detour, hysterectomy, tubal ligation, myomectomy, and colectomy. The number of instances of laparoscopic hysterectomy is anticipated to grow in the forthcoming years. About 96% of cholecystectomies is directed laparoscopically. As a result, rise in acknowledgment and interest for surgical robots are likely to fuel the global market.

Global Surgical Robotics Market: Regional Analysis

In 2017, North America represented major share of the global market and the pattern is foreseen to continue in the upcoming years as well. Predominance of the region can be credited to surge in popularity of automated frameworks by advancement in technology, emergency clinics, and increase in innovative work current technology for new applications. Also, better repayment policies and propelled healthcare framework are the key drivers of the surgical robotics market in North America. Moreover, Europe is likewise expected to represent significant market share attributable to increase in cases of tumors and extreme demand for surgical robots for hysterectomy and prostatectomy medical procedures, as these offer more prominent precision, wellbeing, and accuracy.

Global Surgical Robotics Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players leading in the global surgical robotics market include Accuray, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Auris Surgical Robotics, Think Surgical, Inc., TransEnterix, Inc., Hansen Medical, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and Titan Medical, Inc.

