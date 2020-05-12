” Animation Software Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2018-2026″ is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

A storyboard helps viewers understand the complete process cycle of any particular project. It gives developers a complete sense of ongoing and remaining tasks. Storyboard software allows the whole team to keep track of allocated tasks and helps them visualize the interconnectedness and sequence of the processes. Storyboarding for software design is gaining popularity both among clients and developers. The software benefits clients as it provides clarity and transparency to processes, whereas it helps developers streamline processes. Storyboarding also helps in establishing a discipline of thinking in terms of experiential process flow. It helps users stay focused and keep track of the context and flow. This ultimately results in improving the end-use experience.

The need of companies to reduce costs and enhance processes in enterprises is driving the global storyboarding software market. Furthermore, a rise in the number of small and medium enterprises globally is another factor propelling the global storyboarding software market. Government initiatives for the development of enterprises are also driving the market.

The global storyboarding software market can be segmented based on component, type, end-user, and region. In terms of component, the global storyboarding software market can be classified into software and services. The software segment can be further divided into cloud software and on-premise software. Cloud software segment is estimated to grow at higher pace during the forecast period, attributing to the fact of increasing number of cloud adoptions among the end users, especially in emerging countries in APAC, ME and South America regions. The services segment can be further classified into managed or outsourced services and professional services. Professional services include consulting, integration & implementation, and maintenance & operations. Based on type, the storyboarding software market can be segmented into interactive storyboards, active storyboards, and passive storyboards. In terms of end-user, the global storyboarding software market can be classified into small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large-sized enterprises. The large-sized enterprises segment is estimated to hold a prominent market share throughout the forecast period. This is primarily due to an increase in investment by companies in efficient process management.

In terms of region, the global storyboarding software market can be classified into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. North America is estimated to dominate the market, followed by Europe, in the coming years. Expansion of the storyboarding software market in North America is primarily attributed to significant investments by companies in this region in enhancing their research and development (R&D) activities in order to come up with differential offerings. The market in Asia Pacific is mainly driven by an increase in the adoption of cloud- based applications in the region. Asia Pacific is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to key players operating in the storyboarding software market in the next few years, due to significant growth in industrialization in the region. Japan, South Korea, India, Malaysia, Australia, China, and Singapore are major countries of the storyboarding software market in the region. Market growth in Middle East & Africa and South America is attributed to the increasing number of enterprises in these regions.

The storyboarding software market is in its developing stage, as companies in the market are developing innovative technologies and significantly investing in R&D activities. Key players in the global storyboard software market include Clever Prototypes, LLC, PowerProduction Software, Plot, Wonder Unit, Inc., Matchware A/S, B Storyboard Fountain, Boords, FrameForge, Studiobinder Inc., and Canva. Leading players in the market are focusing on the introduction of advanced services and solutions in order to strengthen their position and expand their customer base. Companies are extensively investing in R&D operations and are focusing on providing customized services to their customers.

