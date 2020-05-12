Cellulosic Ethanol Market Driven By Rowing Demand For Biofuel Due To Environmental Benefits

Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market: Overview

Cellulosic ethanol is a biofuel, which is manufactured using parts of plants, grasses, and wood. Cellulose, besides hemicelluloses and lignin, are mass of plants that are extracted from lignocellulose. Panicum virgatum, wood chips, and other byproducts of tree are the cellulosic materials that are used for the production of ethanol. The production of ethanol from lignocellulose has advantage of abundant raw materials as compared to other sources such as corn and sugar canes. The amount of processing time to provide microorganisms with sugar monomers that produce ethanol is another factor that has driven the production of cellulosic ethanol towards lignocellulose. In the recent times, switchgrass and miscanthus are studied as prospect raw materials for the production of ethanol as they have high productivity per acre.

Gasification and fermentation are two processes to produce ethanol. While gasification transforms the lignocellulose raw material into gaseous carbon monoxide and hydrogen, cellulolysis process involves hydrolysis on pretreated lignocellulosic raw matherials with the help of enzymes, which break the complex cellulose into sugars such as glucose, followed by distillation and fermentation. The global market for cellulosic ethanol is projected for a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024. This report is a comprehensive study of the market and presents a figurative analysis of the future scenario.

Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market: Trends and Opportunities

For the commercial production of cellulosic ethanol, an infrastructure has to be built to carry out methods of turning cellulose containing organic matter into fuel. In the recent times, the global cellulosic ethanol market has witnessed considerable investments from some of the key players. For instance, companies such as POET, Abengoa, and logen are into the process of building refineries with functionality to process biomass and produce ethanol. Moreover, enzyme producing companies such as DuPont, Dyadic, Novozymers, and Diversa may also help in creating cellulosic ethanol during the forecast period.

The growing usage of cellulosic ethanol also owing to the fact that it is a major source of sustainable energy. In a bid to decrease the CO2 emission caused by petroleum based fuels, many feedstocks such as corn cobs and woody biomass are now readily available and actively adopted. The report also observes that the commercialization of cellulosic biofuel industry is energizing the global economy and reaching up to the untapped market. Some of the other factors driving the global cellulosic ethanol market are: growing demand for biofuel due to its environmental benefits and the commercialization of cellulosic biofuels. The report also highlights some of the trends of the market, such as increase in government blending rate targets, decrease in enzyme costs, and increase in the number of deals in the market.

Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the global market for cellulosic ethanol can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Currently, North America serves the maximum demand, which is primarily dominated by the country of the U.S. where the Federal Government is a keen promoter of cellulosic ethanol as an alternative to petroleum fuels. Various programs that are being sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to research and develop ethanol fermenting organisms and cellulose hydrolysis enzymes. It also co-funds the ethanol from biomass production facilities, and thereby immensely help the market for the same in the region. Various national laboratories in the U.S. such as Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), Idaho National Laboratory (INL), and National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) are currently involved in the research and development of cellulosic ethanol.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report

Some of the key players in the global cellulosic ethanol market that have been profiled in this report are: British Petroleum, Novozymes, DuPont, INEOS and Blue Fire Renewables.