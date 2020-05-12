Field Development and Planning Software Market – Top Players Milestones, Industry Shares, Analysis and Forecasts by 2026

In the oil and gas industry, exhausting the possibilities of oil recovery starts with a high understanding of oil reservoirs. Field development and planning software utilizes updated reservoir models that incorporate data from oil wells, subsurface, completion operations, and drilling. With the insights obtained from the field development and planning software, oil & gas companies can modify their recovery programs to keep reservoirs performing in the most economical way. This helps in obtaining the maximum returns on investments and creating the utmost possible net present value for the company’s asset.

The adoption of field development and planning software depends mainly upon stringent government regulations regarding data protection and market awareness among end-users regarding the importance of field development and planning in order to improve production and return on investments.

Field development and planning software benefits a company in various ways. It improves forecast accuracy, unites understanding of surface and sub-surface areas, enables multi-disciplinary work processes, optimizes operational expenditure (OPEX) by evaluation of through-life flow assurance needs, optimizes capital expenditure (CAPEX) required for field development by facilitating full asset understanding, and maximizes revenue and field production profiles.

The global field development and planning software market can be segmented based on component, software deployment, and region. Based on component, the global field development and planning software market can be classified into hardware, software, and services. Based on software deployment, the global field development and planning software market can be split into on-premise and cloud.

In terms of region, the global field development and planning software market can be segmented into North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South Africa. North America is expected to hold a prominent share of the global field development and planning software market. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Factors such as rise in demand for automation and the use of new and advanced systems in the field of field development and planning, mainly by oil & gas companies, are driving the growth of the global field development and planning software market. Middle East & Africa is a prominent region of the global field development and planning software market due to the presence of a number of oil & gas players in the region.