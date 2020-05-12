” Gas Insulated Switchgears (GIS) Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges in 2027″ is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

Electricity is a green source of power, which has gained significant importance in the modern life. Most of the home appliances, industrial machineries, trains and many other systems rely on electrical supply. Certainly, electricity is a boon to the modern life, however, it can turn into a threat if not handled properly. In a distribution system, all possible measures have to be taken in order to ensure minimum power loss and maximum safety. For this, switchgears are used for switching and protecting devices such as switches, fuses, circuit breakers and relays. The main purpose of switchgears is to ensure safety of the distribution system by disconnecting in case of any short-circuit.

The switchgears are mainly of two types- oil filled and air/gas insulated. The oil filled switchgear systems are very rarely used as compared to the air or gas insulated switchgear. The gas insulated switchgears are generally composed of sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) gas filled circuit breakers. The gas insulated switchgears are highly effective as compared to other types of circuit breakers as it contain sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) gas, which is highly electronegative and has a strong tendency to absorb free electrons. The gas insulated switchgears are mostly used in high or ultra-high voltage transmission lines. In gas insulated medium voltage switchgear, vacuum technology is used for circuit breaking while sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) gas is used for insulation. As vacuum technology is limited to low voltage applications, for applications above 72.5 KV, only SF6 is used both for interruption medium and insulation in the GIS or gas insulated switchgear system. Unlike other circuit breakers, the gas insulated switchgear should be able to perform switching and circuit breaking very efficiently by cooling electric arc in fraction of a second.

Gas Insulated Switchgears (GIS) Market: Dynamics

The switchgear has become the backbone of electric transmission lines spread across the country and in cross border distribution. Over the last decade, a significant surge in electric power consumption has been observed and is estimated to grow further owing to numerous electrification projects in several developing countries. Also, growing power consumption rate or per capita power consumption across the developed countries is also a major driver for the growth of global gas insulated switchgears market. Moreover, increasing adoption of electricity based gadgets, equipment, appliances, vehicles and others is projected to increase the power demand and dense electricity distribution network. Furthermore, several countries are engaged in cross border power transmission to their neighbouring countries, which involve a thousand miles of transmission lines and hundreds of distribution stations and sub-stations. Technological advancements in both power generation as well as distribution systems are estimated to be the main drivers of the gas insulated switchgears market.

Owing to the increasing demand for gas insulated switchgears, various key manufacturers are engaged in developing more advanced and sophisticated gas insulated switchgears. The manufacturers are striving to increase the reliability and efficiency of the gas insulated switchgears by employing automation and high quality materials.

Gas Insulated Switchgears (GIS) Market: Segmentation

The gas insulated switchgears are widely used at various locations throughout the transmission system. Also, they are used in separated power grids and electricity house for various manufacturing and oil and gas industries, refineries, etc. The global gas insulated switchgears market can be segmented on the basis of operating voltage range and on the basis of end-use industry. On the basis of operating voltage, global gas insulated switchgears market is segmented as medium voltage (< 220 kV), high voltage (220 kV – 550 kV) and ultra-high voltage (> 550 kV). While on the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into, power generation grids, distribution substations, railway & urban transportation, industrial grids and others.

Gas Insulated Switchgears (GIS) Market: Region-Wise Outlook

Asia Pacific holds significant position in the global gas insulated switchgears market and is expected to remain dominant over the next decade. North America and Western Europe are the other major segments, which are estimated to create substantial demand through respective power upgradation projects. In APAC, China is estimated to be a noteworthy country that holds significant share in the market. Also, other developing countries of Asia and Africa are estimated to grow at high rates due to the rising electrification in the countries.

Gas Insulated Switchgears (GIS) Market: Market Participants

The Gas Insulated Switchgears (GIS) market is dominated by major electrical technology giants catering their advanced technology products in the global market. Examples of some of the players in the market are ABB Group, Siemens AG, Hyosung Corporation, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Avantha Group), Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Tenaga Switchgear Sdn. Bhd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric Se and Toshiba Corporation, among others.

