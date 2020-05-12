Low Light Security Camera Market: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players

Key players operating in the global low light security camera market include Cisco Systems Inc.,Swann Communications Pty. Ltd,, , Arecont Vision LL, Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd, Axis Communications,., Avigilon Corporation, Bosch Security Systems, Honeywell International Inc, Canon Inc., Panasonic Corporation, FLIR Systems inc., Sony Electronics Inc., and among others. These players are actively focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some of the important strategies adopted by the leading players in the global market are collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches. The report provides an in-depth analysis about the strategic business activities along with the market dynamics shaping the global low light security camera market over the period of study.

Low light security camera is design to enhance the capabilities to record with little or no light. In other words, it is useful for low light level or night vision. These cameras use normal visible light and the basic principle to amplify available visible light to increase its intensity. This camera have some fundamental components as normal surveillance camera such as a lens, sensor, along with some level of image processing. In addition to that most low light cameras have IR cut filter, it is mechanical filter which sits between sensor CMOS chip and lens, where it cuts out IR illumination during day time which result in improved color quality. However it allows to more light to reach at lenses at night and this further improves low light video quality. When IR cut filter is not in imaging path, it only picked up monochromatic video means without colors and that footage is clear at even darker night.

Some advanced low light vision camera function with CCD (couple-charged device). The low light security camera is ideal solution for surveillance in locations that may require regular monitoring such as airports, casinos, military installations, banks, convenience stores, shopping malls, etc. Apart from this, low light security cameras have wide range of applications, like in government institutions to reduce and avoid domestic and international security threats. The Low light security camera also applicable in advanced driver assistance in automotive.

The global low light security camera market is primarily driven by the government initiative to reduce crime rate and improve public safety and security. Moreover, the growing infrastructure development, urbanization, expansion of business also expected boost up demand of low light security camera and further anticipated to contribute to growth of the global low light security camera. The growing demand of security concern in residential buildings as well as in smart homes expected increase sales growth of low light security camera during forecast period.

The global low light security camera market has been segmented based on resolution, product usage, application, and region. Based on resolution of low light security camera, the market can be classified into non HD, HD, ultra HD, others. In these categories full HD 1080p anticipated to hold major portion of the global low light security camera market during forecast period. On basis of usage, the low light security camera market can be segmented into outdoor camera and indoor camera.

Based on application, the market can be segmented into commercial, residential, border security and others. In terms of region, the global low light security camera market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to a significant share of the global low light security camera market due to the presence of leading low light security camera manufacturers in this region.