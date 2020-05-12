Mixed Carotenoids Market Highly Favorable to the Growth Rate by 2024

Mixed carotenoids supplements have become popular among health-conscious consumers as they contain organic and natural food ingredients. Mixed carotenoids market is expected to grow and develop more in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific due to increase in demand for natural products as supplements, coloring agents, and as food additives. The manufacturers of mixed carotenoids market in Africa and Asia Pacific are expected to come up with more products as this regions are rich in source for mixed carotenoids. The use of mixed carotenoids is high, as they act as an alternative treatment to skin tanning, eye disorders, cancer, and diabetes. Mixed carotenoids also have applications in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products manufacturing. The market is expected to witness new product launches with the use of natural ingredients.

Mixed carotenoids are fat-soluble pigments that are extracted and obtained by saponification and purification of carotenoids. Mixed carotenoids are widely used as food additives and colorants in food and beverages industry.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Mixed carotenoids are used as a supplement for vitamin A, which is essential for vision, reproduction, cell division, and cell growth. Trend for skin tanning and sunbathe is usually found in North America, Europe regions, high exposure to Ultraviolet radiations during sunbathing is one of the reasons for skin cancer. Studies show that high consumption of mixed carotenoids increases yellowness in skin showing the same effect as of skin tanning.. In few studies, mixed carotenoids are known to inverse associations of cancer causing genes in breast cancer risk in women. They also play an important role in minimizing the development of chronic diseases. Mixed carotenoids slows down the process of cellular aging which could be foreseen as a new opportunity in the cosmetic industry. Color is an important factor in the food and beverage industry which influence the consumer’s perception in relating to the food item. Mixed carotenoids are natural color pigments and food additives and are widely used in bakery products, beverages, dairy products and in confectionery. Thus mixed carotenoids market exhibit various health benefits with a potential increase in a market into the forecast period.

Mixed Carotenoids as Natural Supplements

Mixed carotenoids are converted to vitamin A inside the body and its effects are maximized. . It plays a crucial role in eye health. The consumption of mixed carotenoids does not cause any toxicity which is caused by consumption of synthetic supplements.

Mixed carotenoids are known to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes into healthy individuals. Consumption of mixed carotenoids helps to stop oxidative stress and promotes healthy skin cell development. They are also known to boost immune system function as they contain chemoprotective property and can improve functionality of several biomarkers. Natural mixed carotenoids are growing as a competition to synthetic and GMO food colorants. The manufacturers and food service industry are also turning towards the use of natural and organic food colorants.

Mixed Carotenoids Market: Key Players

The key market players of mixed caretenoids are Carotec Inc., Excelvite Inc,. Cognis Corporation (BASF), Karuna Corporation, E.I.D Parry India Ltd, Now Foods Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Country Life LLC, Solgar Inc There are various other market key players for carotenoids, who are expected to enter mixed carotenoids market due to its increasing demand.