Multilayered Flex Circuit Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects

The global multilayered flex circuit market is highly fragmented with several start-ups proliferating in the market, especially in developing economies. All manufacturers are focusing on the development of new interconnection methods and are promoting the development of new materials as well as new methods of circuit designs. Furthermore, leading players operating in the market have adopted the strategy of acquisitions of or partnerships with local players to gain a competitive edge in the market. Major players in the global multilayered flex circuit market are Career Technology (Mfg.) Co. Ltd., Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc., Daeduck GDS., Fujikura Ltd., Flexcom Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Nitto Denko Corp., Interflex Co. Ltd, NewFlex Technology Co. Ltd., and NOK Corp.

Multilayered flex circuits are fabricated by combination of multiple, single-sided and double-sided circuits. Between each combined circuit, three or more flexible conductive layers with insulating layers are provided. These layers are electrically interconnected by plated through holes (PTHs). Thus, high-density interconnection is achieved by using this technology. A multilayered flex circuit consists of conductors, insulators, adhesives, and finishes. Conductors such as aluminum, carbon, Inconel, and copper are commonly used. Similarly, among several insulating materials such as polyimide and screen-printed dielectric and polyethylene terephthalate, polyimide is widely used. Furthermore, acrylic and epoxy adhesives are most commonly used in multilayered flex circuits. Also, for finishing, carbon, silver, tin, or immersion gold are employed.

While designing the circuit, certain design constraints need to be followed so as to avoid errors such as stray capacitance, crosstalk, and noise. These design considerations make it difficult to obtain a satisfactory level of performance from single-sided or even double-sided circuits. Since multilayered flex circuits perform under conditions wherein one or two layers of conductor fail, they are widely used in a variety of applications to fulfill circuit packaging and pin address requirements. Furthermore, for circuit requirements such as large circuit density, controlled impedance with shielding, and EMI/RFI shielding, multilayered flex circuits are preferred.

The design and manufacture of multilayered flex circuits require relatively less manual labor. This, in turn, reduces chances of errors in production. Also, it lessens the need for expensive soldering wires, routing, and wrapping. Moreover, multilayered flex circuits are light in weight and they require less space. Hence, they have reduced package size and overall weight. Owing to these advantages, multilayered flex circuits are widely used in several static as well as dynamic flexing applications such as tablets, smartphones, cameras, and other consumer electronic products. High demand for these products is driving the multilayered flex circuit market. Furthermore, in the consumer electronics sector, multilayered flex circuits have growth opportunities in electronic wearables and foldable or rollable smartphones.

Multilayered flex circuits are popular in defense and aerospace sectors, wherein they offer dynamic high-density circuits. Since the substrate and conductor materials currently used need to be restricted to the maximum of 25 layers, multilayered flex circuits are expected to witness numerous opportunities in defense and aerospace sectors.

The multilayered flex circuit market can be segmented based on application and geography. Based on application, the market can be segregated into instrumentation & medical, consumer electronics, computer & data storage, avionics, navigation systems, and industrial electronics. In terms of geography, the global multilayered flex circuit market can be divided into North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the leading market share during the forecast period. Increasing demand for electronic products and the large number of manufacturers of multilayered flex circuits operating in the region are major factors attributable to leading share of Asia Pacific.