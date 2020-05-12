Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Growth Rate, Future Scope, Analysis, Business Development And CAGR To 2023

Summary

Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Report: By Type (Organic Substrates, Bonding Wires, Encapsulation Resins, Ceramic Packages, Solder Balls, Wafer Level Packaging Dielectrics And Others), Technology (Grid Array, Small Outline Package, Dual Flat No-Leads, Quad Flat Package, Dual In-Line Package And Others), And Region – Global Forecast To 2023

Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Scenario

Semiconductor packaging materials are used in the final stage of semiconductor device fabrication and are used to safeguard devices from deterioration and external influence. The global semiconductor packaging material has perceived a noteworthy growth over the past few years owing to the growing demand for mobile phones, tablets, and other communication devices.

Furthermore, the market is projected to keep on increasing during the forecast period 2017-2023. The semiconductor packaging materials are major platform to the success of the semiconductor business across the sphere, and the shifting of the customer towards modern electronics are propelling the semiconductor packaging material market.

The global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The vital factor driving the market is the continuously growing mobile industry and technological advancements. Moreover, the increased demand for mobile and communication devices have further augmented the semiconductor packaging material market.

Key Players

The key players in the global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market are Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (Japan), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kyocera Chemical Corporation (Japan), Mitsui High-tec, Inc. (Japan), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Alent plc (U.K.), LG Chem (South Korea), BASF SE (Germany), Tanaka Kikinzoku Group (Japan), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nippon Micrometal Corporation (Japan), and Alpha Advanced Materials (U.S.)

Market Segmentation

The global semiconductor packaging material market has been segmented on the basis of technology, type, and lastly, region. The technology-based segmentation segments the market into the dual in-line package, dual flat no-leads, grid array, quad flat package, small outline package, and others. During the forecast period, grid array is projected to be the fastest-growing technology due to its wide application across all major semiconductor packaging type.

By type, the market has been segmented into bonding wires, ceramic packages, encapsulation resins, organic substrates, solder balls, wafer level packaging dielectrics, and others. During the forecast period, the organic substrates are expected to dominate the market due to their ability to form the base layers of single semiconductor devices and chips on which additional layers can be dumped to complete the circuit.

Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation of the global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market segments the market into the regional markets namely Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific currently holds the highest position in the semiconductor packaging material market, and during the forecast period, the market is likely to rise further due to fast technological advancement and the developing demand for progressive electronic packaging materials from the end-users. At the same time, the large investments in electronics applications, easy convenience of the raw materials, low-cost manufacturing, and low workforce cost are pushing the market growth in this region. The prominent country-specific markets in this region are Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

North America is another important regional market due to technological advancement, various established industries, and the presence of many key market players. The pivotal country-specific markets in this region are USA and Canada.

Europe is another crucial regional market that is growing due to the reasons same as in North America. The significant country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, Spain, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe. The MEA region is a small regional market due to poor countries, lack of awareness, lack of education, lack of infrastructure, and lack of technological advancement.

Latest Industry News

Rigaku Europe SE and Fraunhofer IISB in have forged a strategic partnership to revolutionize the characterization of semiconductor materials by X-ray topography. Rigaku has installed the latest generation X-ray topography tool, the Rigaku XRTmicron imaging system, at Fraunhofer IISB. This topography tool offers insights into semiconductor material quality that includes packaging material too. 21 JAN 2019

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions, has increased its three-year share repurchase program, by an additional US $ 100 mn. 31 JAN 2019

