Significant Growth Foreseen by Novel Sweeteners Market During 2017-2026

Global Novel Sweeteners Market- Overview

Increasing population of health-conscious customers is driving the demand for low-calorie diets and sugar-free products. Hence, manufacturers are focusing on including natural and artificial sweeteners in the food products. Consumption of low calorie sweeteners such as high fructose corn syrup and sucrose have increased in recent years. While high- intensity sweeteners are also gaining popularity as it is many times sweeter than sugar and results in only a few or no calories. Meanwhile, regulatory bodies around the globe are introducing regulations on the use of sweeteners in foods.

The cultivation and consumption of natural sweeteners such as stevia are also increasing significantly. However, side-effects due to consumption of sweeteners and stringent regulatory norms are hampering the growth of the global novel sweeteners market. Although, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given approval to the highly refined stevia preparations as a novel sweetener, crude stevia extracts, and whole-leaf stevia are still to be approved for this use.

Global Novel Sweeteners Market- Scope of Study

The report on the global novel sweeteners market provides in-depth analysis of various market trends and driving factors on the basis of primary and secondary research. The report also offers insights on the data for various segments and regions in the global sweetener market. The report provides both qualitative and quantitative information based on the views of industry experts, this helps in identifying future market growth. The report also comprises revenue generated in the past and the expected revenue during the forecast period 2017-2026.

The market size given in the report is based on the growth in terms of value and volume throughout the forecast period. The report also includes market dynamics such as current and upcoming trends, drivers driving the market growth, challenges, and opportunities in the market. These dynamics help in identifying overall market growth in the global novel sweeteners market.

Market attractiveness analysis offers information on the opportunities in the market and help in making investment decisions. A study also consists SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis. The report also comprises new developments and technological advancements that can transform the market in coming years.

The key players operating in the global market are also provided in the report along with information on new strategies being adopted, company and financial overview, and new developments. AThe global novel sweeteners market report includes estimated numbers in terms of revenue, market share, Year-on-Year growth, and CAGR. The report also focuses on regulations imposed by various regulatory bodies on the market and ongoing changes in the global novel sweeteners market.

Global Novel Sweeteners Market- Segmentation

Region Product Types End User Application North America Stevia extracts Food and Beverages Bakery Goods Latin America Tagatose Pharmaceuticals Sweet Spreads Europe Trehalose Other End Users Confectionery and Chewing Gums Japan Beverages APEJ Dairy Products MEA Others

The global novel sweeteners market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, application, and region. Based on the product type, the segmentation includes stevia extracts, tagatose, and Trehalose. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other end users. By application the market is segmented into bakery goods, sweet spreads, confectionery and chewing gums, beverages, dairy products, and others.

The global novel sweeteners market is geographically segmented into Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, Japan, North America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Table of Content

1. Global Economic Outlook

2. Global Novel Sweeteners Market – Executive Summary

3. Global Novel Sweeteners Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Novel Sweeteners Market Taxonomy

3.1.2. Global Novel Sweeteners Market Definition

3.2. Global Novel Sweeteners Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.2.1. Global Novel Sweeteners Market Y-o-Y Growth

3.3. Global Novel Sweeteners Market Dynamics

3.4. Supply Chain

3.5. Cost Structure

3.6. PESTLE Analysis

3.7. Porters Five Force Analysis

3.8. List of Key Participants

3.9. Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) By Region

4. Global Novel Sweeteners Market Analysis and Forecast 2012-2026

4.1. Global Novel Sweeteners Market Size and Forecast By Product Type, 2012-2026

4.1.1. Stevia extracts Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.2. Tagatose Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.3. Trehalose Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.3.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.3.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.2. Global Novel Sweeteners Market Size and Forecast By End User, 2012-2026

4.2.1. Food and Beverages Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.2.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.2.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.2.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.2.2. Pharmaceuticals Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.2.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.2.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.2.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.2.3. Direct Sales Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.2.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.2.3.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.2.3.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.2.4. Other Applications Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.2.4.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.2.4.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.2.4.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.3. Global Novel Sweeteners Market Size and Forecast By Application, 2012-2026

4.3.1. Bakery Goods Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.3.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.3.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.3.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.3.2. Sweet Spreads Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.3.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.3.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.3.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.3.3. Confectionery and Chewing Gums Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.3.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.3.3.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.3.3.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.3.4. Beverages Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.3.4.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.3.4.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.3.4.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.3.5. Dairy Products Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.3.5.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.3.5.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.3.5.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.3.6. Others Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.3.6.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.3.6.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.3.6.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region