Torque Analyzer Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects

The torque analyzer market is highly fragmented with several players operating in the market. Leading players in the market are focusing on the efficiency and accurate measuring to higher performance of the torque analyzer. Some of the leading manufacturers operating in the torque analyzer market are such as Atlas Copco (India) Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand plc, Crane Electronics Ltd, Seekonk Manufacturing Co. Inc., KOLVER Srl, Aimco, Saima Corporation, Apex Tool Group, LLC, ATTONIC Ltd., Sturtevant Richmont, MAS APAC International Co., Ltd., Mark-10 Corporation, Phil Industries Pte Ltd, PCE Deutschland GmbH.

Torque is a significant factor in much of the equipment on a factory floor. Torque has two types, static torque and dynamic torque. Static torque is relatively easy to measure than dynamic torque. Torque can be measured with different techniques or equipments. Measuring torque is mainly essential for companies to ensure products safety and reliability which would maintains the quality of the product. Since, the wrongly measured torque of application device can leads to failure of that device. Hence, for analyzing torque on assembled joints and verifying torque output of production tooling requires an instrument that is portable, versatile, durable, and repeatable. Such requirements can be fulfilled by the torque analyzer.

Torque analyzer is a finely tuned instrument which is designed for calibration and verification, of electric tools. From basic analog testers to metrology grade laboratory instruments torque analyzer can be needed for torque measurement. Using a quality torque analyzer can makes a safer world through accuracy and precision. Torque analyzer has built in component, which is either sensor, transducer or meter that helps in analyzing torque in device applications such as torque wrench, electric hand screwdrivers, power tools and others. It also has a display screen mounted on analyzer which shows the real time result of measured torque. Torque measurement tool which are in regular use need periodic checks to insure the product’s safety and reliability. And the analyzer have internal transducer should be calibrated every 12 to 30 months, depending on the frequency of use.

Understanding that applications have various torque testing needs, the manufacturer has developed torque analyzer with simple and robust design with a broad detection range to meet those demands. Hence these are free from maintenance which directly minimize the production cost and offers high performances on hard joints. These factors are expected to promote growth of the torque analyzer market during the forecast period. However, design and development of the torque analyzer which offers 100% accuracy is the challenging factor for the manufacturers involve in the torque analyzer market. If torque is not measured for the three-cent fastener that isn’t properly tightened can results in failure of a three-cent fastener that can further lead to latent or catastrophic failures.

The torque analyzer market can be segmented based on torque range, device type, end-use industry and region. Based on torque range, the market can be segmented into 0.05 – 5 Nm, 5 – 20 Nm, and 20 – 50Nm and above. In terms of device type the torque analyzer market can be segmented into handheld devices, benchtop devices, and others. In terms of end-use industry, the torque analyzer market can be divided into aerospace, automotive, electronics, energy, medical, packaging and others. In terms of geography, the torque analyzer market can be divided into North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.