Floral Nectar Market Overview, Dynamics, Supply & Demand, Analysis & Forecast by 2028

Floral nectar is a thick viscous sugary liquid harvested from flowers and which is generally used as a raw material to manufacture honey and as an ingredient in cosmetics and personal care products. The floral nectar is commercially traded for its usage as a cosmetic ingredient. Chemical ingredients have witnessed an immense negative shift and perceived as harmful by consumers, which is what has boosted the growth of the natural active ingredients market in the cosmetic industry, thereby impacting floral nectar market. The floral nectar market is still at a naïve stage and expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. The research and development sector mainly acts as a catalyzer in boosting the growth of the floral nectar market.

An overview of the floral nectar market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the floral nectar market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the floral nectar market

Cost structure of the floral nectar products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major floral nectar market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the floral nectar market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the floral nectar market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

Global Floral Nectar Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end use, the floral nectar market is segmented as-

Bath, Shower & Soaps

Perfumes & Deodorants

After Sun

Body Care

Facial Cleansers

Hair Care Hair Conditioners – Leave on Hair Conditioners – Rinse off Shampoos Scalp Treatments

Lip Care

Nail Care & Color

Shampoos

Shaving / Hair Removal

Others

Global Floral Nectar Market: Key Players and Potential Buyers

Some of the key players and potential buyers operating in the floral nectar market are Beenature, Croda International, SILAB, and Uncle Harry’s Natural Products, Decleor, Trudi SpA, PAUL & JOE and Darphin amongst others.

Global Floral Nectar Market: Key Takeaways

In April 2018, the company SILAB, which is a manufacturer of cosmetic natural ingredients received third prize of the Innovation Zone- Best Ingredient Award. It developed the product Nectarobiota, the floral nectar microbiota, which is an active ingredient able to act on the skin microbiota.

Opportunities for Floral Nectar Market Participants

Developing products specific for the target demo graph. For instance, younger individuals may be simply more inclined towards a stronger fragrance, while older consumers may prefer milder fragrances and products that offer additional benefits such as bacterial protection etc. Similarly, ingredients used in deodorant products for various age groups differ as the skin of a child is more sensitive and rate of perspiration differs when compared to an adult. For instance, Trudi SpA develops wet wipes with the use of floral nectar which is especially suited for the infants. Also, the inclusion of more information on the product labels regarding the benefits of floral nectar is also essential to boost the growth of the floral nectar market. Also, supporting the benefits of floral nectar with scientific consents may also enable the floral nectar manufacturers in the gaining more traction in the cosmetic industry.