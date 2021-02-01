Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market: New Product Development to Fuel Market Growth

Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market: Snapshot

The global urinary incontinence treatment devices market is driven by high prevalence and rapid increase in incidence of urinary incontinence across the globe. The global market was valued over US$ 1.97 Bn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 7.0% from 2017 to 2025 to reach US$ 3.65 Bn by 2025. High growth of the market is attributed to significant adoption, easy availability of electrical vaginal stimulation, and rise in demand for minimally invasive or non-surgical products across the globe.

Urinary incontinence is the involuntary loss of urine due to loss of bladder control. Millions of people across the world are affected by urinary incontinence and women are more likely to be affected than men. Urinary incontinence is highly underreported primarily due to embarrassment to speak about it. An estimated 500 million people in the world are affected by urinary incontinence and the incidence of significantly increasing with the age. Several factors such as urinary tract infection, weakening of pelvic floor muscles and urethral sphincters, menopause, pregnancy and childbirth, and post radical prostatectomy surgery in men leads to the development of urinary incontinence. According to the International Continence Society, overactive bladder affects around 12% of both men and women and the incidence increase with age.

Over a period of time, various treatment devices such as urethral slings, electrical stimulation devices, artificial urinary sphincters and catheters have been developed and are increasingly used for effective management of urinary incontinence. Increase in demand for minimally invasive surgery and non-invasive treatment devices and new product launches in the electrical stimulation devices are projected to accelerate the growth of the urinary incontinence treatment devices market during the forecast period.

The global urinary incontinence treatment devices market has been segmented based on product, incontinence type, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market has been classified into urethral slings, electrical stimulation devices, artificial urinary sphincters, and catheters. The urethral slings segment has been sub-segmented into female slings and male slings. The female sling segment dominated the market in 2016, accounting for over 70% share. The segment is projected to gain market share by the end of 2025. The electrical stimulation devices segment has been divided into implantable and non-implantable. Medtronic plc’s InterStim device is the only implantable electrical device available in the market for the treatment of overactive bladder symptoms. Vaginal electrical stimulation devices are widely used and demand for these devices is significantly increasing across the globe.

Urinary catheters such as Foley catheter, intermittent catheters, and external catheters dominated the global urinary incontinence treatment devices. High adoption of Foley catheter and intermittent catheters for emptying the bladder, technologically advanced products to prevent infection and ease of use of intermittent catheters have led to high share of the catheters segment. Based on incontinence type, the global market has been divided into stress urinary incontinence, urge urinary incontinence, mixed incontinence, and overflow incontinence. The urge incontinence segment dominated the global market and is projected expand at an exponential growth rate during the forecast period.

In terms of end-user, the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market has been categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, and home care. The hospitals segment accounted for a major share of the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market in 2016, followed by the ambulatory surgery centers segment. Increase in number of multinational hospitals with advanced sling surgery techniques such TVT and TOT and adoption of mini slings are likely to boost the growth of the hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers segments during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market in 2016, followed by Europe. Well-established health care facilities, favorable medical reimbursement policies, and early adoption of technologically advanced products for the management of urinary incontinence contribute to the large share of North America. Europe is the most attractive market and is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to high prevalence and rise in incidence of urinary incontinence, recent launch of wearable electrical stimulation devices, and high per capita health care expenditure.

The global urinary incontinence treatment devices market is consolidated, with small number of companies accounting for majority market share. Major players operating in the global market include Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Coloplast Group, Promedon Group, Medtronic plc, and Ethicon US, LLC. (Johnson & Johnson). Manufacturers are adopting the strategy of acquisitions and collaborations and new product development to tap the unmet needs of large proportion of urinary incontinence patient pool. Other prominent players in the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market include ZSI Surgical Implants, S.R.L., Incontrol Medical LLC, Hollister Incorporated, Atlantic Therapeutics Group Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, A.M.I. GmbH, and Teleflex Incorporated.

