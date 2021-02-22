In this report, the Global AI in Agriculture Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global AI in Agriculture Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report focuses on the global AI in Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI in Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Deere & Company

Microsoft

Agribotix

The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto)

Granular

Descartes Labs

Prospera

Mavrx

Awhere

Gamaya

Ec2ce

Precision Hawk

Skysquirrel Technologies

Cainthus

Tule Technologies

Resson

Farmbot

Connecterra

Vision Robotics

Harvest Croo

Autonomous Tractor Corporation

Trace Genomics

Vine Rangers

Cropx

Spensa Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

AI-As-A-Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Other Applications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global AI in Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the AI in Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI in Agriculture are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

