Global Antibiotic Resistance Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global antibiotic resistance market is expected to grow from USD 8.21 Billion in 2017 to USD 13.16 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. North America region has observed an increasing trend of growth for antibiotic resistance market. This growth can be attributed to presence of ample opportunities for manufacturers, acquisition of smaller entrants by large pharmaceutical companies with novel antibiotics, launch of numerous drugs and the use of novel therapies are major factors supporting the growth of antibiotic resistance market in this region.

Some of the key manufacturers are Pfizer, Merck, Allergan, and Melinta Therapeutics., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Johnson & Johnson, Shionogi, Lupin, Sun Pharma, Teva, Mylan among others. Antibiotic resistance market is mainly dominated by biotech companies such as Achaogen and Nabriva Therapeutics, shaping the future of the market. Large pharmaceutical companies are acquiring small manufacturers. For instance, Pfizer acquired Astra Zeneca’s marketed drugs, Zavicefta and Zinforo, and late stage antibiotics. This has expanded company’s portfolio of antibiotics. In 2018, AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation presented a poster of successful case study of AB-PA01 bacteriophage therapy on a patient with cystic fibrosis.

The disease segment is classified into cUTI, cIAI, BSI, CDI, ABSSSI, HABP/VABP, and CABP. The cUTI segment is dominating the antibiotic resistance market with USD 1.06 Billion in 2017. Owing to treatment cost and limited treatment alternatives for Gram-negative pathogens, which account for majority of infection cases are major contributing factors for the growth of segment. In pathogen segment ESBL-producing held the largest share in 2017. High resistance to current treatment alternatives and shifting towards novel antibiotics is driving the growth of the segment. Drug class segment is divided into segments such as oxazolidinones, lipoglycopeptides, tetracyclines, cephalosporins, combination therapies, and others. High demand of these drugs from developing countries is driving the growth of the market

Emergence of multi-drug resistant pathogens and high burden of antibiotic-resistant infections are major factors driving the market. In addition, several biotech companies are developing therapies for antibiotic resistance is fuelling the growth of market. Less profit margins for marketed drugs and lower return on investments may hamper the growth of market. However, funding from international organizations serves as a catalyst in developed markets. Financial support for biotech companies to complete early stage development of their novel therapies for antibiotic resistant infections are major contributing factors boosting the growth of the market.

