Global Sclareolide Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022
In this report, the Global Sclareolide Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sclareolide Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Sclareolide is a sesquiterpene lactone natural product derived from various plant sources including Salvia sclarea, Salvia yosgadensis, and cigar tobacco. It is a close analog of sclareol, a plant antifungal compound. It is used as a fragrance in cosmetics and has been more recently marketed as a weight loss supplement, though there is no clinical evidence to support this effect.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Sclareolide in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
- Avoca Inc
- Aphios Corporation
- Wuhan Dahua
- Haotian
- App Chem-Bio
- Greenlife
- Jinjin
- Capot
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
- Natural
- Synthetic
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Comestics
- Tobacco
- Beverage
- Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Sclareolide market.
Chapter 1, to describe Sclareolide Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Sclareolide, with sales, revenue, and price of Sclareolide, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Sclareolide, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;
Chapter 12, Sclareolide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sclareolide sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
