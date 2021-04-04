Telematics In Automotive Market 2019 Global Recent Trends, Size, Industry Growth, Sales, Supply Demand and Regional Analysis by Forecast To 2023

Telematics in Automotive Market 2019

Telematics in Automotive Market 2019 is latest research report by MarketResearchFuture, the global Telematics in Automotive market is expected to Register High Growth Rate during 2018 To 2023. Report analyzes Telematics in Automotive Market Key Companies with Size, Share, Trends analysis, and Key Country Forecast to 2023. Telematics in Automotive Market Information is segmented by Type, by services, vehicle type and By Region

Key Players

The key players of Telematics in automotive market are Digicore Technology Pvt. Ltd. (India), ID Systems Inc.(U.S.), FleetMatics Irl Limited (U.S.), Teletrac Inc. (U.S.), AutoTrac (Netherlands), Omnitracs LLC (U.S.), Masternaut Limited (U.K.), TomTom Telematics (Netherlands), Telogis Co(California). CalAmp (U.S.)- and others.

Market Scenario

Telematics is the process of connecting telecommunications, road transportation and vehicular technologies with multimedia and internet. Telematics in automotive is the use of telecommunication for supply in vehicles and is also used widely in automotive navigation systems.

The growth of telematics in automotive market is expected to be driven by the rapidly increasing electrification in automobiles. Government initiatives aimed at encouraging huge investments for implementing intelligent transportation systems and enabling smart traffic management to deal with the ever increasing vehicular traffic on roads are further boosting the global telematics in automotive market. The growth of the market is further expected to boost with the undertaking of smart city initiatives in many developing nations. The growth of the market is also supported by the increase in the number of connected vehicles and the cost pressures faced by the logistics industry.

Telematics in Automotive Market – Segmentation

The Global Telematics in Automotive Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type : Comprises Embedded, Integrated, tethered.

Segmentation by Services : Comprises Information & Navigation, Safety & Security, Entertainment, And Remote Diagnostics.

Segmentation by Vehicle Type : Comprises Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

May, 2013– Teletrac Inc, a 25-year veteran award-winning GPS fleet tracking and telematics software provider, announced that its commercial telematics solution has made the shortlist for the Best Telematics Solution for Commercial Vehicles for the third year in a row by Telematics Update, an esteemed association within the fleet tracking industry.

March, 2015 – Merger between fleet-tracking providers, Teletrac Inc. and Navman Wireless, are working to develop a unified telematics platform while continuing to support their current product lines and customers. The firms, both owned by science and technology conglomerate Danaher Corp., effectively merged Jan. 1, a company spokesman said.

Feb, 2017 – Omnitracs, LLC, a global pioneer of fleet management solutions to transportation and logistics companies, announced that it has partnered with Peloton Technology, a developer of connected and automated vehicle systems for U.S. and global freight carriers. Omnitracs and Peloton will collaborate to bring Peloton’s industry-leading truck platooning technology to Omnitracs customers.

Feb, 2017 – Omnitracs, LLC, a global pioneer of fleet management solutions to transportation and logistics companies, announced the introduction of Intelligent Vehicle Gateway (IVG) – brand new, cutting edge technology designed to spearhead the next generation in commercial vehicle telematics. A highly powerful, integrated application delivery system, IVG offers advanced features such as a larger display, superior wireless connectivity, and hands-free voice commands designed to improve safety, efficiency and productivity. IVG represents a breakthrough in mobile fleet management technology.

The report for Telematics in automotive market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

