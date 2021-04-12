Global Desalination Technologies Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook 2019 To 2025
This report on global Desalination Technologies market is a thorough analysis of the current scenario, which also includes historical data, and presents a figurative forecast of the future scenario of the market. It does so by considering all the prominent factors, be it a driver or a restraint, that are primed to impact the global market for Desalination Technologies in a next few years. The report also identifies some of the trends that are emerging in the market. The goal of the report is to serve as an assistance for the existing and emerging players in making more informed choices and gain shares over their competitors. It also covers the latest competitive developments in the market, such as expansions and new product launches.
Despite the vast expanse of water on our planet – the most desirable resource, large populations are still deprived of drinking water. While oceans cover 71% of Earth’s surface holding 97% water of the planet, this water is not suitable for drinking due to large salt concentration. This water requires desalination, carried out using desalination technologies to make it suitable for drinking. Desalination technologies have emerged as a class of niche technologies, mainly for desalination of ocean water. Thus, desalination technologies market has evolved.
This report presents the worldwide Desalination Technologies market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Desalination is a process of removing dissolved salts from seawater to produce fresh water for consumption. There are two major types of desalination technologies around the world, namely membrane desalination and thermal desalination.
The Middle East and Africa is a leading region, followed by Asia-Pacific for the desalination equipment. The demand in the region is high owing to the fresh aqua demand in the area. The region accounted for over 41% of the global demand in 2017.
The Desalination Technologies market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Desalination Technologies.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Ampac USA
GE Water
Koch Membranes Systems
Dow Chemicals
DuPont Chemicals
BWT Group
Poseidon Water
Genesis Water Technologies
Kysearo
SeaTask
Lenntech
Toray
IDE Technologies
Degremont
Acciona
Biwater International
Hyflux
Xylem Applied Water
Lifestream Water
KSB
Aquatech
Desalination Technologies Breakdown Data by Type
Reverse Osmosis (RO)
Multi-stage Filtration (MSF)
Multi-effect Distillation (MSD)
Others
Desalination Technologies Breakdown Data by Application
Municipal
Industrial
Others
Desalination Technologies Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Desalination Technologies Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Desalination Technologies status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Desalination Technologies manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Desalination Technologies :
History Year: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Desalination Technologies market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
