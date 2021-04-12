Global Flash Point Tester Market to Register Stellar Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2028

Flash Point Tester Market: Introduction

The lowest temperature at which the vapors of volatile material ignites when provided with ignition source is known as flash point. Flash point is one of the important characteristic of chemicals and petrochemical products. Flash point is often used for distinguishing flammable chemicals and fuels which have close boiling points. On the basis of flash point the fuel or chemical is categorized as flammable or inflammable. Flash point tester is a type of equipment which is used for the determination of flash point of a sample of a chemical, fuel or petrochemical product. Generally there are two main types of flash point testers: open cup flash point testers and close cup flash point testers. Flash point tester is used for testing the lowest limit of flammability of the chemical or fuel. Open cup flash point tester is used for simulation in natural and open environment and closed cup flash point testers are used for laboratory testing purposes. Flash point testers have found their applications in variety of industries such as food, chemical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, fuel and others. Flash point tester is an essential equipment for testing and maintaining the quality of the product. Flash point tester is also used for environmental analysis during the waste removal process. The flash point tester operates according to various methods. Abel Flash Point test, Cleveland Flash Point test, Pensky-Martens Flash point test and Tag Flash Point test are important methods on the basis of which flash point tester operates.

Flash Point Tester Market: Dynamics

Growing chemical and petrochemical industry will be the main factors responsible for driving the growth of flash point tester market. Increasing focus towards research & development and advancement of technologies has forced the chemical and petrochemical companies to strengthen their quality control & quality assurance department, owing to which there is rising demand for testing equipment which is an optimistic sign for the flash point tester market. Increasing focus towards styling and grooming among the young population is increasing the consumption of cosmetics. The growth of cosmetic industry is fueling the growth of flash point tester market. Growing pharmaceutical industry due to rising health awareness is positively impacting the growth of the flash point tester market. Up-surge in the consumption of fuel and lubricants is driving the demand for flash point testers. Continuous innovation and modification is positive sign for the flash point tester market. Development of the substitutes for the petrochemical products and shifting trend towards the use of renewable fuel may hinder the market growth for flash point tester.

Flash Point Tester Market: Segmentation

The global flash point tester market can be segmented on the basis of type, method of testing, material type and by end-use industry:

The global flash point tester market is segmented on the basis of type:

Open Cup

Closed Cup

The global flash point tester market is segmented on the basis of method of testing:

Abel Flash Point test

Cleveland Flash Point Test

Pensky-Martens Flash Point test

Tag Flash Point test

Rapid Equilibrium Methods

Rapid Equilibrium Flashpoint

The global flash point tester market is segmented on the basis of material type:

Chemical

Petroleum

Fuel

The global flash point tester market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry:

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Petrochemical

Cosmetic

Flash Point Tester Market: Regional Outlook

In the regions such as Asia Pacific there is high presence of the chemical, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and petrochemical industry, owing to which Asia Pacific is estimated to be promising market for flash point testers. Predominance of the chemical, petrochemical and pharmaceutical industry in the regions such as Europe & North America makes it prominent market for flash point tester. Also the growing chemical industry in Latin America region and significant presence of the petrochemical industry will collectively make LAMEA a potential market for flash point tester.

Flash Point Tester Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global flash point tester market are: Anton Paar GmbH, Intertek Group plc, Labequip Ltd., Parker Hannifin Manufacturing Ltd, Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc., Ducom Instruments, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC., Rigana Manufacturing and Hoskin Scientific among others.

Regional analysis includes,

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

