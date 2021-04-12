Impact Of Existing And Emerging Global Logistics Insurance Market Trends And Forecast 2019-2025

The study segments the market by geography into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. It provides forecasts of revenue of the market as a whole as well as each application segment. The competitive landscape is mapped based on product and technology. This study also offers an overview of pricing trends and ancillary factors that will influence pricing in the global Logistics Insurance market. The market study, estimation, and market sizing have been done utilizing a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches.

Logistics insurance include specialist coverages and services for the industry such as: Marine liability and general liability.

Privatization of the transportation industry has further spurred the industry growth in many contries.

In 2018, the global Logistics Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Logistics Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Logistics Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

American International

Allianz

DB Schenker

Dawson

G4S International Logistics

Integrity Transportation Insurance

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Peoples Insurance Agency

UPS Capital

Wells Fargo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ransportation

Marine

Aviation

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Services

Commerce

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Logistics Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Logistics Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Logistics Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

