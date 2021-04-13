Global Barometer Market to Exhibit Significant Opportunity Assessment During the Forecast Period (2018-2028)

Barometer Market: Definition and Introduction

Barometer is an instrument which is used for the measurement of atmospheric pressure. Atmospheric pressure (also known as barometric pressure), is the force exerted on Earth’s surface per unit area by the overlying air (or, the atmosphere). The barometer device has been around since hundreds of years, with Galileo’s disciple Evangelista Torricelli widely accepted as the inventor of the world’s first working barometer in the year 1643. As with many scientific discoveries, the development of a barometer was a kind of unintended consequence, and came around when Torricelli was actually conducting an experiment to prove the existence of vacuum. Ever since Aristotle, the widely held idea among scientific thinkers at the time was that the vacuum cannot exist in nature. The development of the barometer proved the existence of vacuum, and led to significant new developments in the scientific understanding of the relationship between air pressure and the surroundings. The earliest barometer developed was based on a vacuumed vertical tube that stood vertically on a cistern filled with liquid mercury. These mercury based barometer devices were in use for much of the 17th century, up until the development of a non-liquid barometer, also known as the aneroid barometer in 1840. The aneroid barometer was much smaller in size compared to the mercury barometer, could be transported easily and was also cheaper. By the start of the 20th century, these aneroid barometer devices had gained wide popularity and were available for professionals and as well as personal use. The modern age of late 20th century and early 21st century has witnessed the emergence of barometer devices that are based on pressure sensing devices and find use in many applications other than metrology. Considering these aspects of the Barometer, the study of the trends and forecasts of the Barometer market becomes an important read.

Barometer Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, the Barometer market can be segmented as,

Mercury BasedBarometer

Aneroid Barometer

Sensor Based Barometer

On the basis of Technology, the Barometer market can be segmented as,

Analog

Digital

On the basis of End Use Industry, the Barometer market can be segmented as,

Metrology & Weather

Laboratory & Research

Aerospace

Marine

Personal

Other Industrial

Barometer Market: Dynamics

A barometer is used to measure atmospheric pressure, as well as changes in atmospheric pressure at a location compared to the standard atmospheric pressure at mean sea level. Since changes in atmospheric pressure are a reliable indicator of existing and impending weather conditions, barometer devices find extensive usage in the field of metrology. Data from barometer based atmospheric pressure measurements, along with many other parameters such as temperature, humidity etc. are processed in metrological stations across the world to come up with local and regional weather forecasts and bulletins. Since atmospheric pressure changes can also be used to reliably measure altitude, barometer devices also find application in altimeters in aircrafts. Barometer devices are also used on marine vessels to keep a track of changes in the weather and take appropriate precautions if required. Ships fitted with barometer devices and other measurement instruments also form a fleet of observation vessels, who record, measure and relay weather data from the seas to land based stations which monitor marine weather. Thus the market for barometer devices is projected to be driven by the need for accurate metrological monitoring and forecasting.

Barometer Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the Barometer market include,

Feingerätebau K. Fischer GmbH

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Bosch Sensortec

HOPERF

Maximum Inc

Abbeon Cal Inc.

Russell Scientific Instruments Ltd

TE Connectivity

Apogee Instruments

Scientific Sales, Inc.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Barometer market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Barometer market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Barometer Market Segments

Barometer Market Dynamics

Barometer Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

