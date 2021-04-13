Portable and Inflatable Swimming Pool Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2026

Prominent players operating in the global Portable and Inflatable Swimming Pool market are Blue Wave Products, Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp, JILONG, Intex Recreation Corp and Summer Escapes Swimming Pools. The portable and Inflatable swimming pool market is concentrated amongst only a few players and though there are few regional players emerging in different parts but their market share is still very low. The company’s inorder to maintain supremacy is coming up with various product innovations to maintain stronghold and to further expand to other geographies across the world.

Portable and Inflatable Swimming pool are temporary pool which can be inflated and or easily assembled. Portable and Inflatable swimming pool are not permanent and thus can be carried and used for recreational activity. Kid’s portable swimming pool is one of the fastest growing segment as with space constraints, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for kids to learn swimming and thus the portable swimming pool has acted as a boon for young ones to learn swimming and also helps them maintain in a good mental and physical health. It helps to slows down aging, builds muscle strength & endurance and burn calories. Swimming helps to enhance metabolism and cardiovascular fitness. It improves flexibility, reduces stress, and has number of other health benefits. The growth of portable and inflatable swimming pool market is attributed by the growth of swimming related activities.

Major driving factors towards the growth of the Portable and Inflatable Swimming Pool market is steep increase in consumer preference for portability, flexibility, and convenient option for recreational activity. Crunch spaces has led to drastic reduction in the availability of space for construction of swimming pool in residential areas. Lack of recreational space and increasing population density in Metropolitans and other cities have also led to sharp decline of construction of swimming pool in residential areas in the last few years. Availability of space for recreational activity is the major concerns creeping up in the last few years, which includes availability of swimming pool. Consumers are inclined towards innovative and advanced portable swimming pool. Portable and inflatable swimming pools are apt solutions for the need of recreational activities. This is one of the modern solution and substitute for the permanent swimming pool fixtures, this is because they negate the requirement of permanent construction.

The major restraints of the portable and inflatable swimming pool market is also linked with the limited spaces and high cost of products. Apart from that the regulations imposed by various government for the need of barriers is expected to limit the growth of the portable and inflatable swimming pool market in the forecasted year.

The global portable and inflatable swimming pool market can be segmented based on shape, type, age category, distribution channel and region. On the basis of shape, the portable and inflatable swimming pool market can be segmented into Oval, Rectangular, Round and Square portable and Inflatable Swimming Pool. Based on type, the portable and inflatable swimming pool market can be bifurcated into Hot tub and Swimming Pool.

In terms of Age Category, the portable and inflatable swimming pool market is bifurcated into Kids and Adult portable inflatable swimming pool Market. Distribution channel segment is segmented online and Offline sales channel. Based on region, the global Portable and Inflatable Swimming Pool market can be segregated into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America region is projected to be the major revenue contributor for Portable and Inflatable Swimming Pool due to increase in recreational activities. Secondly, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period due to increase in interest for swimming and related activities.