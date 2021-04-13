Safety Eyewear Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2026

Major players operating in the global safety eyewear market include The 3M Company, MCR Safety, Honeywell Safety Products, Mancine Optical Company, Bolle Safety, Phillips Safety Products, Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Gateway Safety, Inc., Pyramex Safety Products LLC, Fu Sheng Optical Industry Company Ltd., Uvex, Medop, AOSafety, Kimberly-Clark, Gateway, and Radians. All these players compete with each other with respect to their product portfolio in order to survive in the market. Top companies are therefore focusing on designing and manufacturing new and innovative products, offering the most competitive wholesale pricing, and increasing their research and development services to strengthen their presence in the global safety eyewear market. The safety eyewear market has large number of small and local players across regions. This is likely to lead to the introduction of several products in the market during the forecast period.

Safety eyewear are defined as goggles particularly designed to provide protection to the eyes from hazardous substances and dust particles. These safety eyewear can be used for daily use or in manufacturing industries such as oil & gas sites, construction sites, and mining. Safety eyewear are mainly divided into four types: goggles, direct ventilated products, indirect ventilated products, and non-ventilated products.

Safety eyewear products are available in different sizes and types. Compatibility of safety eyewear products may vary with its application in various industries. Moreover, choosing suitable safety eyewear products depends on multiple parameters such as size, safety, blocker type, comfort, and budget. The global safety eyewear market is expected to expand at a considerable pace in the near future.

The primarily factor driving the global safety eyewear market is heavy expansion of the construction and manufacturing industry. Governments have implemented regulations regarding safety of workers across several sectors and regions, which is projected to drive the safety eyewear market. Moreover, increase in number of accidents at work sites are anticipated to propel the market. Rise in demand for equipment that could protect eyes from laser radiation is anticipated to boost the safety eyewear market in the coming years.

In addition, availability of a wide range of safety eyewear products and equipment is expected to drive the safety eyewear market. However, concerns about product quality of safety eyewear manufactured by local and regional players is projected to restrain the market. Moreover, increasing automation in various industries is expected to hinder the market. In addition, large number of small and medium players of safety eyewear products particularly in Asia Pacific and North America is expected to create a challenging environment in the safety eyewear market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, implementation of various regulations related to workers safety by Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) is projected to create significant opportunity in the global safety eyewear market.

The global safety eyewear market can be classified based on type, design, end-user industry or application, and region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into goggles, direct ventilated products, indirect ventilated products, and non-ventilated products. In terms of design, the market can be categorized into prescription and non-prescription. In terms of end-user industry or application, the market can be categorized into daily use, products used by military, construction sites, mining, industrial manufacturing, oil & gas industry, and others such as healthcare and transportation.

Based on region, the global safety eyewear market can be classified into North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Russia, Poland, and Spain), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia), Middle East & Africa, and South America.