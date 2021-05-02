RF Communication Modules Market Top Key Players are Avago Technologies, Qorvo, TDK, Skyworks Solutions, Murata Manufacturing

RF module is a very small size electronic device, which is being used for the purpose of transmitting or receiving signals in between two devices. The major application of the RF module is a kind of embedded system for the purpose of communicating with other device wirelessly. This kind of communication can be accomplished through RF communication. The key applications of the RF modules mainly include in medium volume and low volume products for various consumer applications such as wireless alarm system, smart sensor application, garage door opener, wireless home automation system and industrial remote control. RF is a kind of alternating current which, if being supplied to any antenna, will surely give rise to an electromagnetic field which propagates through the space. The growth of RF communication modules market is highly reliant on the growth of consumer electronics industry globally.

Continuously increasing data traffic and emergence of the carrier aggregation is acting as a major growth driver for the RF communication modules market. Therefore, development of the next generation wireless network is also acting as one of the key factor anticipated to catalyze the growing demand of RF communication modules during the forecast period. In addition, growing popularity of the RF SOI and increase in the average time spent on travel is also anticipated to increase the demand of the RF communication modules in the upcoming years. In turn this is also projected to affect the RF communication modules market in a positive manner during the forecast period.

In spite of many driving factors, the RF communication modules market is expected to show a shrink and fluctuation in growth rate because of the increasing radio frequency complexity. Handset compatibility having country explicit bandwidth is also acting as one of the major constraint for the RF communication modules market. Signal loss is a common phenomenon due to continuously growing design complications and hence acting as restraining factor for the growth of usage of RF communication modules. Proliferation of the tablets and smartphones is expected to act as key opportunities for the RF communication modules market.

For the purpose of doing in depth analysis, the RF communication modules market has been segmented on the basis of component, application and geography. Based on the component the RF communication modules market has been segmented into four categories those are RF filters, RF power amplifiers, RF switches and others. Based on the application, the RF communication modules market has been segmented into three segments they are smartphones, tablets and PCs. Moreover, this report also provide cross functional analysis of all the above mentioned segment across different regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America.

By component, the RF filters segment is expected to capture largest market share in the forecast period because RF filters are technically advanced, they are very much compatible with 2G, 2.5G, 3G, & 4G spectrum. RF filters are very compact in terms of size and they can fit very easily into the smartphones and other types of wireless devices. In terms of application smartphone segment dominates the market. In smartphones RF filters help to reduce the noise and interference during reception & transmission of signals. Geographically, the RF communication modules market is mainly driven by APAC region. Significant increase in the spending in consumer electronics particularly in smartphones & PCs in countries like China, Japan, and India is driving the market of APAC region.

Some of the leading players operating in the RF communication modules market includes Avago Technologies, Qorvo, TDK, Skyworks Solutions, Murata Manufacturing, Akoustis Technologies, and MACOM among others.

