Expansion of Sleeve Labels Market to Remain Consistent During 2019-2029

Sleeve labels are mainly of two types – shrink sleeve labels and stretch sleeve labels. Shrink sleeve labels are made up of polymer plastic film. Shrink sleeve labels shrink tightly over any size or shape of a container when heat is applied. Stretch sleeve labels are naturally elastic and hold firmly over whatever they are covering, without the need of applying external heat or adhesives.

Manufacturers of sleeve labels help brands include as much content and important information on the labels as they can. The information printed on sleeve labels could be anything ranging from details regarding to product content, as well as other branding information printed as a part of the brand’s consumer engagement strategy. Therefore, sleeve labels act as a marketing tool for a brand, and are the first point of contact for the consumer with that specific brand.

On the basis of material type, the global sleeve labels market has been segmented as:

Polythene Terephthalate Glycol

Polyvinyl Chloride

Oriented Polystyrene

Polypropylene

Polyethylene HDPE LDPE LLDPE

Others (Polylactic Acid, etc.)

On the basis of product type, the global sleeve labels market has been segmented as:

Stretch Sleeves

Shrink Sleeves

On the basis of printing technology, the global sleeve labels market has been segmented as:

Rotogravure Printing

Flexographic Printing

Offset Printing

Digital

Letterpress Printing

On the basis of end use, the global sleeve labels market has been segmented as:

Food Bakery & Confectionary Dairy Products Baby Food Frozen Foods Others (Sweet & Savory Snacks)

Beverages Alcoholic Non-alcoholic

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Home Care Toiletries Hair & Skin Care Baby Care Others (Surface Care, Air Freshener, etc.)

Chemicals

Other Industrial

On the basis of region, the global sleeve labels market has been segmented as,

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Increased Consumer Preference for Anti-Counterfeiting

Most sleeve labels incorporate advanced security features such as UV protection. Furthermore, sleeve labels can also be equipped with tracking systems such as RFID chips and QR codes. Changing lifestyles along with increased hypermarkets/supermarkets in developing regions are expected to boost the overall demand for sleeve labels from various industry verticals.

Furthermore, sleeve labels are gaining wide acceptance from various end-user companies dealing with private labels. For instance, Walmart, Nestlé, P&G, Unilever, Tesco, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, DANONE, and Carlsberg are some of the major companies where sleeve labels have gained recognition.

Sleeve Labels with QR Codes to be Used for Container Tracking

Initially, the container number was read and entered manually into a data system by an operator. However, this method proved to be inefficient even for small shipment volumes. Therefore, the introduction of sleeve labels with QR codes serves to convert alphanumeric container numbers into a computer readable format. Sleeve labels have made it easy for workers to track containers.

Digital Printing Highly Preferred for Printing Jobs of Shorter Run Lengths

Digital printing is gaining traction across various end-use sectors, and is now a preferred printing method for most applications. Sleeve label manufacturers are focusing on enhancing their market presence by offering highly attractive and customized products.

Digitalization has helped sleeve label manufacturers offer effective and efficient labelling by decreasing the run length, in turn, reducing operational costs and generating high revenue. Furthermore, print service providers are mainly focusing on automating their printing technology. Thus, shorter printing jobs for packaging allowed digital press makers, including Xeikon and HP, to supply technology that addresses the challenges of current printing requirements.

In-house Printing of Sleeve Labels by Manufacturers Producing Larger Number of SKUs

Recent years have seen an increase in preference for SKUs, which are produced by barcode label printers. These types of shrink and stretch sleeve labels have witnessed a growth in demand, owing to the rise in the production of counterfeit products and robbery of valuables. SKUs also provide the advantage of managing inventories for customers of barcode printers.

Colordyne Technologies supplies Colordyne 3600 Series digital printers to its clients, which allows in-house label printing capabilities for shrink and stretch sleeve labels.

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Analysis and Recommendations

1.3. Wheel of Opportunity

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Trends

4. Key Success Factors

5. Global Sleeve Labels Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Square Meters) Analysis, 2014-2018

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Square Meters) Projections, 2019-2029

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Global Sleeve Labels Market – Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Product Type

6.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark